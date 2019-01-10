Craig Ferguson Seeks Buyer for Bronson Canyon Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Scotish standup comedian, actor, writer and former late-night chat show host Craig Ferguson, also the former host of nearly 500 episodes of “Celebrity Name Game,” seeks $6 million for his multi-structure compound in L.A.’s Bronson Canyon. The asking price is well above the $4.1 million the two-time Emmy winner and his wife, art dealer Megan Wallace-Cunningham, paid for the gated property in the spring of 2012 but also substantially more than they sought for the .65-acre spread over the summer of 2015 when it came available with a pie-in-the-sky price just shy of $5.5 million that plummeted to just below $4.7 million before it was taken off the market less than four months later.

The property’s main residence, a sprawling, shingle-clad multi-story affair built in 1909 that retains a variety of original or recreated Arts and Crafts details, offers four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000-square-feet. There are three more bedrooms and two more bathrooms sprinkled throughout the compound’s handful of tightly clustered structures that include a library pavilion just outside the kitchen; a detached guest cottage with double-height living room and lofted bedroom, a gym and a recording studio.

The main house’s living room, which opens through French doors to slim terrace, features a timber-accented fireplace and an exposed wood ceiling; furnished as a den, the dining room has a double-sided fireplace shared with a dining space and lounge that adjoins the high-end and fully updated, vintage style kitchen. The penthouse level master suite offers a spacious bedroom and sitting area, a marble-tiled bathroom and a private, stone-paved terrace with a bird’s eye view over the property’s terraced, faux-grassed gardens and resort-style swimming pool complex. Multi-level decking next to the pool offers a couple of semi-permanent tented cabanas for shaded lounging and extends over a discreet covered parking area.

The Ferguson-Wallace-Cunninghams sold a Spanish-style home above neighboring Beachwood Canyon in mid-2013 for close to $1.75 million to standup comedian and sitcom star Chris D’Elia, who sold it three years later for $1.9 million to a couple of screenwriters, and the following summer they shelled out $5.6 million for a Cape Cod-style oceanfront cottage in Malibu’s prestigious Cove Colony enclave they flipped back on the market just over a year later at almost $7.2 million and finally sold it in May 2017 for $5.95 million.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty