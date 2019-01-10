×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Craig Ferguson Seeks Buyer for Bronson Canyon Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
craigferguson_bwc2
craigferguson_bwc3
craigferguson_bwc4
craigferguson_bwc5
View Gallery 20 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6 million
Size:
total of about 6,800 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms

Scotish standup comedian, actor, writer and former late-night chat show host Craig Ferguson, also the former host of nearly 500 episodes of “Celebrity Name Game,” seeks $6 million for his multi-structure compound in L.A.’s Bronson Canyon. The asking price is well above the $4.1 million the two-time Emmy winner and his wife, art dealer Megan Wallace-Cunningham, paid for the gated property in the spring of 2012 but also substantially more than they sought for the .65-acre spread over the summer of 2015 when it came available with a pie-in-the-sky price just shy of $5.5 million that plummeted to just below $4.7 million before it was taken off the market less than four months later.

The property’s main residence, a sprawling, shingle-clad multi-story affair built in 1909 that retains a variety of original or recreated Arts and Crafts details, offers four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000-square-feet. There are three more bedrooms and two more bathrooms sprinkled throughout the compound’s handful of tightly clustered structures that include a library pavilion just outside the kitchen; a detached guest cottage with double-height living room and lofted bedroom, a gym and a recording studio.

More Dirt

The main house’s living room, which opens through French doors to slim terrace, features a timber-accented fireplace and an exposed wood ceiling; furnished as a den, the dining room has a double-sided fireplace shared with a dining space and lounge that adjoins the high-end and fully updated, vintage style kitchen. The penthouse level master suite offers a spacious bedroom and sitting area, a marble-tiled bathroom and a private, stone-paved terrace with a bird’s eye view over the property’s terraced, faux-grassed gardens and resort-style swimming pool complex. Multi-level decking next to the pool offers a couple of semi-permanent tented cabanas for shaded lounging and extends over a discreet covered parking area.

The Ferguson-Wallace-Cunninghams sold a Spanish-style home above neighboring Beachwood Canyon in mid-2013 for close to $1.75 million to standup comedian and sitcom star Chris D’Elia, who sold it three years later for $1.9 million to a couple of screenwriters, and the following summer they shelled out $5.6 million for a Cape Cod-style oceanfront cottage in Malibu’s prestigious Cove Colony enclave they flipped back on the market just over a year later at almost $7.2 million and finally sold it in May 2017 for $5.95 million.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty

More Dirt

  • Craig Ferguson House

    Craig Ferguson Seeks Buyer for Bronson Canyon Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scotish standup comedian, actor, writer and former late-night chat show host Craig Ferguson, also the former host of nearly 500 episodes of “Celebrity Name Game,” seeks $6 million for his multi-structure compound in L.A.’s Bronson Canyon. The asking price is well above the $4.1 million the two-time Emmy winner and his wife, art dealer Megan [...]

  • Tyler Lepley Buys Sherman Oaks Home

    Tyler Lepley Lands Sherman Oaks Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tyler Lepley, one of the stars on the Tyler Perry-written, produced and directed primetime soap “The Haves and the Have Nots,” the first and most popular scripted series to air on the Oprah Winfrey Network, has splashed out almost $1.5 million for a newly rehabbed and generously expanded residence in an unsung section of Sherman [...]

  • Bobby Berk Buys Los Feliz Home

    'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk Nabs Los Feliz Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

    Texas-born and Missouri-bred interior designer and newly minted reality TV personality Bobby Berk has splashed out $1.4 million for a radically rebuilt, turn-key contemporary in the Franklin Hills area of Los Angeles between the Silver Lake and Los Feliz communities. One of the five endlessly energetic co-stars of the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” the thrice [...]

  • Cher Takes Loss on Beverly Hills

    Cher Takes Small Loss on Tudor Cottage in Beverly Hills Post Office Area

    A secluded, Tudor cottage tucked up into the mansion-sprinkled mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills was sold at a small loss by international superstar Cher for close to $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the septuagenarian showbiz legend sacrificed a smidgen more than $70,000 on the property she [...]

  • Danielle Fishel Buys Woodland Hills Home

    Danielle Fishel Buys Family-Sized Home in Woodland Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Girl Meets World” star Danielle Fishel — launched into tweenage celebrity some 25 years ago in the extensively syndicated ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” — and pop-culture art gallerist Jensen Karp are celebrating their late 2018 nuptials with the not quite $1.7 million purchase of a family-sized house in an unheralded but hardly inexpensive pocket [...]

  • John Krasinski House

    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Spend Big on Brooklyn Condo

    Showbiz power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been called out by the high-brow property gossips at The Wall Street Journal as the mysterious buyers who last year shelled out a mite more than $11 million for two-units that comprise a full floor at The Standish, the very same elegantly rehabbed apartment house in [...]

  • Johnny Galecki House

    ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Lists Fire Damaged Central Coast Ranch Property

    Johnny Galecki has decided to cut ties with his longtime rural getaway near the tiny, decidedly un-celebrified ranch town of Santa Margarita, Calif., listing the scenic if unfortunately partly fire-torched property at $825,000. The “Big Bang Theory” star, who brought Juliette Lewis back as his on-air girlfriend in “The Conners,” the 2018 re-boot of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad