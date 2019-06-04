×
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Pick Up Desert Getaway 

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Buy Coachella Valley Home
Location:
La Quinta, Calif.
Price:
$5.4 million
Size:
5,978 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Los Angeles-based property gossip column staples Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have scored a more than million-dollar discount on the $5.4 million purchase of a casually plush Coachella Valley desert getaway that was last listed at $6.5 million. With panoramic mountain views over the deeply watered, emerald-green fairways of one of the most exclusive and expensive guard-gated golf and resort communities in La Quinta, Calif., the stone-accented single-story desert-modern residence wraps itself around a secured, tropically landscaped entrance courtyard with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in almost 6,000 square feet.

Beige, polished-stone floors and extraordinarily high ceilings unify the meandering, open-plan living spaces that include an airy living room with fireplace, a dining room with flashy, glass-enclosed wine cellar and a high-end kitchen divided from the family room by a curved island and integrated breakfast bar. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels slip into the walls and open to a roomy loggia with stone fireplace and a zero-edge swimming pool that hovers over the golf course.

More Dirt

Guest bedrooms are sequestered in a private wing with a separate lounge while the master suite pampers with a spa-style bathroom, a polished-stone fireplace and a flat-screen TV that lowers out of the ceiling for optimal viewing from the bed. The seller and the Crawford-Gerbers were represented in the transaction by Glenn Cassell at Hideaway Properties Corp.

The OG supermodel and the tequila tycoon, who have a beachfront house in Malibu up for sale at almost $7.5 million, have been on a real estate whirligig the past couple of years. In the fall of 2017, the unusually pulchritudinous pair paid a bit more than $11.6 million for a carefully restored and updated midcentury modern in the fashionable Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. And, last year they hauled in about $45 million on the sale of part of a six-acre spread in Malibu they bought a few years ago for $50.5 million. The remaining portion was incorporated into their longtime compound next door.

 

 

 

 

