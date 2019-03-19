Christie Brinkley Swaps Rented Condos in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

Word has slipped down the celebrity-property-gossip grapevine that Christie Brinkley and her pooch Chester have settled into a new and pricey rented apartment in New York City’s West Village that was last listed at $25,000 per month. Owned by a real estate investment concern and located on the higher floor of a swank, multi-building complex that covers almost an entire city block, the not quite 2,400-square-foot condo, listed with Kirsten Jordan at Compass, has three bedrooms and 3.5 marble bathrooms.

A proper foyer with oversize coat closet opens to a combination living and dining space with chalk-white walls and espresso-toned hardwood floors. A floor-to-ceiling wall of windows spills out to a slender, east-facing loggia with a long view over the downtown skyline. The open-concept kitchen features sober gray marble countertops and finely crafted, furniture-grade cabinetry arranged around a doublewide island with integrated snack bar. Both guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the southeast-facing master suite has four closets — one a good-sized walk-in — plus a lavish bathroom decked out with soaking tub and marble-lined steam shower. The vast complex offers its well-heeled residents 24-7 doorman and concierge services, a fitness/wellness center with spa treatment rooms and a 25-meter swimming pool, a 21-seat screening room, a golf simulation room and a private dining room with chef’s kitchen.

The veteran Sports Illustrated cover model, who begins a three-week run on Broadway next month in the musical “Chicago” before she embarks on a national tour of the Tony-winning show, previously rented a glass-walled penthouse in Tribeca and has long maintained two high-maintenance, multi-acre estates in the Hamptons. In 2004, she shelled out $7.15 million for a stately Colonial on 4.5 waterfront acres just outside downtown Sag Harbor that, after more than two years on the market, is in contract to be sold with an almost $18 million asking price. Her larger estate, a 20-acre spread known as Tower Hill, has been on and off the market at a variety of prices for more than 15 years and is currently available at $29.5 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Compass