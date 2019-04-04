NBA Star Chris Paul Fails to Score Profit on Sale of Houston-Area Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul has sold an opulent mansion on the affluent suburban outskirts of Houston, Texas, for $5.85 million. Unfortunately for the nine-time NBA All-Star, the sale price is notably under the last asking price of $6.475 million and, even more notably, about half a million bucks less than the just over $6.36 million he paid for the extravagant spread in October 2017. Fortunately the two-time Olympic gold medal winner has the financial wherewithal to weather the loss as he’s one of the highest-paid players in the league, with an annual salary of $24.6 million.

Built about five years ago on more than 1.5 acres overlooking the verdant fairways of a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in the tony Carlton Woods enclave in the Woodlands, a master-planned community of nearly 60,000 people about 40 miles north of downtown Houston, the lavishly appointed Spanish-Mediterranean residence has nine en suite bedrooms, including a sprawling master suite, and 10 full and four half bathrooms in 18,717 square feet.

Theatrically proportioned public reception and entertaining spaces include a cavernous combination foyer and formal living room spanned by a bridge that connects the bedroom wings on the upper level, as well as a double-height library/office with a fireplace and second floor gallery. Less formal family quarters include a tremendous kitchen with two marble-topped islands and a spacious family room. While the mansion’s myriad recreation and leisure options include a professional-grade home theatre with wood-paneled walls, a golf simulation room, and an indoor half-court basketball court with an adjoining lounge. A vast terrace on the upper floor provides panoramic views across the golf course while a grandiose double-height loggia on the main floor overlooks the swimming pool. An adjoining lanai incorporates a fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

More Dirt David Geffen Picks Up Architecturally Pedigreed House in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE) NBA Star Chris Paul Fails to Score Profit on Sale of Houston-Area Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Prior to his lucrative, multi-year deal with the Rockets, Paul spent half a dozen successful seasons with the Clippers in Los Angeles, where he bought a 12,000-plus-square-foot mansion in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest community in Bel Air in 2012 for almost $8.5 million from Avril Lavigne, and sold in September 2017 for $8.7 million. Early in 2018 Paul got rid of a large if otherwise ordinary five bedroom and six bathroom residence in Woodland Hills, Calif., for $1.95 million after buying it about four years earlier for $1.775 million. Later in the year, he took in just over $11 million on the sale of an almost 10,500-square-foot Mediterranean mansion in the Estates at the Oaks enclave in Calabasas that he’d picked up in late 2015 for not quite $9 million.

listing photos: Beth Wolff Realtors