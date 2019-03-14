×
Chris O'Dowd Snags Vintage 1930s Spanish in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.15 million
Size:
2,937 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A nearly 100-year-old Spanish bungalow in the affluent Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Mid-City West area has been sold for nearly $2.15 million and gossipy real estate yenta Yolanda Yaketyyak swears the new owner is Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd and his writer/TV presenter wife Dawn O’Porter. Best known across the pond for “The IT Crowd” and “Moone Boy” comedy series, O’Dowd is perhaps best known in the U.S. for his role in “Bridesmaids” and he currently co-stars opposite Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike in Sundance TV’s acclaimed 10-part short-form series “State of the Union.”

Built in 1930 and sold for the first time in more than 50 years, the two-story residence has five bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 3,000 square feet of well maintained space that could use a good bit of design-savvy spit, polish and pecuniary input to restore it back to its architectural potential. A fetching plethora of authentic details remain throughout the family-sized house such as stained glass windows, hand-forged wrought iron accents and vintage light fixtures. Delicately scrolled wrought iron gates and an arched loggia lead to a carved wood front door that opens to a terra cotta tile floored foyer with a gently curved stone staircase that is almost certainly original.

Flooded with light through a huge picture window festooned with multi-colored stained glass inserts, the ample step-down living room is anchored by a window-flanked fireplace that features a vibrantly tiled hearth. A delicate antique crystal chandelier hangs in the separate formal dining room and a charming separate breakfast room has built-in corner buffets while the fairly compact and perfectly pedestrian kitchen sports pale beige ceramic tile countertops, unexciting raised panel oak cabinetry and up-to-date, average-quality stainless steel appliances.

Two potential bedrooms on the main floor are linked by a vestibule with wet bar that might easily be converted to a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom, two more good-sized guest bedrooms on the upper level share an unremarkable hall bathroom and the roomy master suite offers a walk-in closet and dressing area with built-in vanity plus a vintage en suite bathroom lined in funky mauve tile work. The driveway passes under a clunky porte-cochère as it makes its way to a picayune motor court and detached two-car garage at the rear of the long, slender lot while a sunny, terra cotta tiled terrace for dining and lounging at the back of the house opens out to a grassy patch surrounded by leafy foliage.

Property records and previous reports out of the U.K. indicate this is not the first piece of the Los Angeles real estate pie purchased by O’Dowd, who was nominated for a 2014 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in the theatrical adaptation of the classic novel “Of Mice and Men.” In 2013 he and O’Porter, author of the 2016 novel “The Cows,” shelled out a wee bit more than $870,000 for a modestly sized three-bedroom Spanish bungalow that’s only about a handful of blocks from their new house and all but invisible behind a high wall and a jungle-riot of tropical plantings.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty

