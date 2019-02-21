CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Puts Southampton Home on the Market

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is making some real estate news of his own, listing a sophisticated Hamptons home in the tony town of Southampton, N.Y., for $2.9 million. The Queens-born and bred political scion — his late father, Mario Cuomo, was the Governor of New York for more than a decade in the 1980s and ’90s and his older brother Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York — purchased the property with his PURIST magazine founder wife Christina Cuomo, as noted by the property gossip at the NY Post, in 2005 for $1.3 million.

Sitting behind a clipped hedgerow on more than half of an acre, the two-story shingle-clad traditional has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 3,000 square feet. A deep front porch that looks out to a grassy front yard leads to cozily proportioned and stylishly appointed living spaces that include a living room with an unusually multi-colored antique carved stone fireplace. There’s a somewhat small but smartly arranged eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and shoulder-high marble tile wainscoting as well as a window-lined sun porch/dining room. There’s a guest bedroom and bathroom on the main floor, a basement level includes another guest or staff bedroom and bathroom plus a laundry room and there are two more guest bedrooms on the second floor along with a master suite with marble bathroom.

Surrounded by tall privet hedges, the manicured grounds offer sweeps of lawn dotted with mature shade trees, a 38-foot-long rectangular swimming pool and a detached two-car garage with separate bicycle storage room along with vegetable and cutting gardens and an outdoor shower.

The Cuomo’s have made their primary home a high-floor seven-room corner apartment in a handsome if unheralded, 1920s cooperative apartment house on New York’s posh Park Avenue they scooped up in early 2011 for $2.995 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty; aerial image: Google