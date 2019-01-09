×

Cher Takes Small Loss on Tudor Cottage in Beverly Hills Post Office Area

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cher Takes Loss on Beverly Hills Home
cher_bhpos2
cher_bhpos3
cher_bhpos4
cher_bhpos5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills (Post Office)
Price:
$2.073 million
Size:
3,089 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A secluded, Tudor cottage tucked up into the mansion-sprinkled mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills was sold at a small loss by international superstar Cher for close to $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the septuagenarian showbiz legend sacrificed a smidgen more than $70,000 on the property she picked up in 2013 for a skosh more than $2.1 million. Behind gates at the end of semi-private lane and sequestered amid a rustic idyll at the bottom of a precipitous, extensively engineered hillside, the faux-timbered and brick-accented residence has four bedrooms, one of them outfitted as a den/office with wet bar, and three bathrooms in not quite 3,100 square feet of eclectically decorated interior space.

Combined living and dining spaces share a carved-wood fireplace and feature wide-plank wood floorboards, exposed wood beams across the ceiling and glass sliders to a wrap-around terrace. The not especially spacious but expensively updated eat-in kitchen incorporates built-in banquette seating along a curved wall of diamond-paned leaded-glass windows. Two guest bedrooms make use of a stone-tiled hall bathroom; the master suite comprises a bedroom with fireplace and adjoining sitting room with a second fireplace plus a fitted walk-in closet and a stone-tiled bathroom with skylight-topped shower.

The politically and socio-culturally opinionated Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning pop culture icon, who uses Twitter with the preternatural savvy of a teenager, has owned lavish homes across the country, but has long made her primary residence a Malibu estate where she presides over an Italian Renaissance-style extravaganza of more than 13,000 square feet behind walls and imposing gates on a high bluff with unimpeded sunset views over the Pacific Ocean.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

More Dirt

  • Bobby Berk Buys Los Feliz Home

    'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk Nabs Los Feliz Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

    Texas-born and Missouri-bred interior designer and newly minted reality TV personality Bobby Berk has splashed out $1.4 million for a radically rebuilt, turn-key contemporary in the Franklin Hills area of Los Angeles between the Silver Lake and Los Feliz communities. One of the five endlessly energetic co-stars of the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” the thrice [...]

  • Cher Takes Loss on Beverly Hills

    Cher Takes Small Loss on Tudor Cottage in Beverly Hills Post Office Area

    A secluded, Tudor cottage tucked up into the mansion-sprinkled mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills was sold at a small loss by international superstar Cher for close to $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the septuagenarian showbiz legend sacrificed a smidgen more than $70,000 on the property she [...]

  • Danielle Fishel Buys Woodland Hills Home

    Danielle Fishel Buys Family-Sized Home in Woodland Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Girl Meets World” star Danielle Fishel — launched into tweenage celebrity some 25 years ago in the extensively syndicated ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” — and pop-culture art gallerist Jensen Karp are celebrating their late 2018 nuptials with the not quite $1.7 million purchase of a family-sized house in an unheralded but hardly inexpensive pocket [...]

  • John Krasinski House

    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Spend Big on Brooklyn Condo

    Showbiz power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been called out by the high-brow property gossips at The Wall Street Journal as the mysterious buyers who last year shelled out a mite more than $11 million for two-units that comprise a full floor at The Standish, the very same elegantly rehabbed apartment house in [...]

  • Johnny Galecki House

    ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Lists Fire Damaged Central Coast Ranch Property

    Johnny Galecki has decided to cut ties with his longtime rural getaway near the tiny, decidedly un-celebrified ranch town of Santa Margarita, Calif., listing the scenic if unfortunately partly fire-torched property at $825,000. The “Big Bang Theory” star, who brought Juliette Lewis back as his on-air girlfriend in “The Conners,” the 2018 re-boot of the [...]

  • Jim Parsons House

    Jim Parsons Price Chops Hollywood-Pedigreed Los Angeles Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Primetime television’s most lucratively compensated nerd Jim Parsons is so eager to sell his architecturally significant Hollywood pedigreed home in a star-packed pocket of Los Angeles’s Los Feliz area he’s re-listed it at $6.995 million, an eye-popping one million dollars under its last asking price of $7.995 million and two million bucks below the wild-eyed $8.995 [...]

  • Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Adam Levine

    Adam Levine Secretly Buys Garner/Affleck Compound in Pacific Palisades

    Strange are the real estate ways of the rich and famous. Even though they shelled out nearly $34 million for a grand Beverly Hills mansion less than a year ago, word on the celebrity real estate street, led by gossip juggernaut TMZ, is that rock star Adam Levine and fashion model Behati Prinsloo have dropped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad