Cher Takes Small Loss on Tudor Cottage in Beverly Hills Post Office Area

A secluded, Tudor cottage tucked up into the mansion-sprinkled mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills was sold at a small loss by international superstar Cher for close to $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the septuagenarian showbiz legend sacrificed a smidgen more than $70,000 on the property she picked up in 2013 for a skosh more than $2.1 million. Behind gates at the end of semi-private lane and sequestered amid a rustic idyll at the bottom of a precipitous, extensively engineered hillside, the faux-timbered and brick-accented residence has four bedrooms, one of them outfitted as a den/office with wet bar, and three bathrooms in not quite 3,100 square feet of eclectically decorated interior space.

Combined living and dining spaces share a carved-wood fireplace and feature wide-plank wood floorboards, exposed wood beams across the ceiling and glass sliders to a wrap-around terrace. The not especially spacious but expensively updated eat-in kitchen incorporates built-in banquette seating along a curved wall of diamond-paned leaded-glass windows. Two guest bedrooms make use of a stone-tiled hall bathroom; the master suite comprises a bedroom with fireplace and adjoining sitting room with a second fireplace plus a fitted walk-in closet and a stone-tiled bathroom with skylight-topped shower.

The politically and socio-culturally opinionated Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning pop culture icon, who uses Twitter with the preternatural savvy of a teenager, has owned lavish homes across the country, but has long made her primary residence a Malibu estate where she presides over an Italian Renaissance-style extravaganza of more than 13,000 square feet behind walls and imposing gates on a high bluff with unimpeded sunset views over the Pacific Ocean.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland