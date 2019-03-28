×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlie Sheen Discounts Beverly Hills Mansion…Again

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CharlieSheen_BHch2
CharlieSheen_BHch3
CharlieSheen_BHch4
CharlieSheen_BHch5
View Gallery 20 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$7,999,999
Size:
8,932 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

After more than a year on the market at steadily declining prices that began at a pie-in-the-sky $10 million, Charlie Sheen has engaged the services of new listing agents and re-listed his infamous Beverly Hills mansion with a freshly and steeply discounted number so close to $8 million it might as well be $8 million. The former “Two and a Half Men” star, who set the mansion out as a luxury rental last year at $43,000 per month and quickly paid off a nearly $90,000 Notice of Default on the property earlier this year, according to tax records, purchased the property in 2006 for $7.2 million. Behind the guarded gates of the Mulholland Estates enclave in the mansion strewn mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, the ornately detailed Mediterranean manse has five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms in close to 9,000 square feet.

The house is entered through iron accented glass doors that open to an oval-shaped foyer with a gracefully curved staircase. Just inside the front door an office/library features a fireplace and what was probably originally designed as a formal living room is decked out as a plush, 16-seat professional quality theater. Double height ceilings and a soaring wall of windows define the dining room and, arranged around a center island with updated appliances, the kitchen is high-end in a generic sort of way and opens to an octagonal breakfast nook and a spacious family room with an adjoining bar/games lounge that opens to the backyard.

More Dirt

There’s an en suite bedroom for guests or staff on the main floor and three more en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor, each with a walk-in closet and two with French doors to Juliet balconies. A potential fifth guest or family bedroom is currently outfitted as a home gym with a tanning bed and a full wall of built-ins that hide a secret, walk-in cigar humidor. The sprawling master suite occupies a private wing of its own and, in addition to the customary walk-in closet and luxury bathroom, incorporates a cozily compact bed chamber, a spacious separate sitting room with fireplace and a hidden, speakeasy-style screening room with wet bar and powder room.

Surrounded by leafy trees and lush foliage, the backyard is designed for al fresco living and entertaining with a swimming pool and spa, a poolside barbecue pavilion and bar, an outdoor shower, a flat patch of evergreen faux-grass and a vegetable garden.

Once the highest paid actor on television, Sheen owned two other luxury homes in the Mulholland Estates enclave. In 2011 he paid Mike Medavoy $7 million for a 9,000+ square foot Mediterranean mansion he sold in 2015 at a punishing $400,000 loss and in 2012 he paid billionaire Tom Gores $4.8 million for another Mediterranean residence that was sold in 2016 for just over $5.4 million to a high-profile Platinum Triangle real estate broker who lucratively flipped it in the following year for a bit more than $8.5 million to its current owner, reality TV scion, fashion model and powerhouse social media personality Kendall Jenner.

listing photos: Keller Williams

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Dirt

  • Charlie Sheen House

    Charlie Sheen Discounts Beverly Hills Mansion...Again

    After more than a year on the market at steadily declining prices that began at a pie-in-the-sky $10 million, Charlie Sheen has engaged the services of new listing agents and re-listed his infamous Beverly Hills mansion with a freshly and steeply discounted number so close to $8 million it might as well be $8 million. [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Seek Sale of Iconic Villa in Beverly Hills

    Buckle up. Here they go again. Property mad chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and equestrian-minded “Arrested Development” star Portia de Rossi have flipped an iconic, showbiz-pedigreed residence in the expensively fashionable Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills back on the market at almost $18 million after buying it less than seven months ago for exactly [...]

  • Brenda Hampton Selling Los Angeles Home

    TV Writer-Producer Brenda Hampton Seeks Sale of Toluca Lake Estate

    Seasoned television writer-producer Brenda Hampton has hung a nearly $4.5 million price tag on her showbiz-pedigreed estate nestled into a leafy cranny of L.A.’s Toluca Lake community. Once owned by silver-screen idol William Holden, who hosted the 1952 wedding reception of Ronald and Nancy Reagan on the property, the “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life [...]

  • Peter Lenkov Flips Los Angeles Home

    TV Writer-Producer Peter Lenkov Flips Hidden Hills Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific Canadian TV writer-producer Peter Lenkov, responsible for three high-octane primetime television reboots — “Hawaii Five-0,” Magnum P.I.” and “MacGyver” — has flipped an unremarkable if hardly inexpensive home in the guard-gated Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs back on the market at just below $2.6 million after he scooped it up not [...]

  • Blake Griffin Buys Manhattan Beach Mansion

    NBA Star Blake Griffin Finds Manhattan Beach House Is a Slam Dunk (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBA star Blake Griffin has yet to sell a Pacific Palisades mansion he’s been trying to unload since last year, but several snitches swear, and online documentation indicates, the 6’10” power forward nonetheless has shelled out $4.15 million for a brand new residence in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Handsome, relatively unassuming and not of any particular [...]

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of Oceanfront Compound on Georgia's Tybee Island

    Few movie stars maintain a property portfolio as thick and robust as Sandra Bullock who seeks to somewhat lighten her considerable real estate load, putting a two-residence, multi-acre oceanfront compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island up for sale at $6.5 million. About 20 minutes drive outside downtown Savannah at the northern end of the scenic, low-lying [...]

  • Nate Berkus House

    Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent Sell Marta Kauffman’s Former Hancock Park Estate

    After just three months on the open market, designer/decorators and veteran TV personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, married co-hosts of TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” have sold a stately spread in the posh heart of L.A.’s historic and historically wealthy Hancock Park neighborhood for a smidgen less than $11.35 million. While an unattainably [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad