Charlie Kaufman Lists Arts and Crafts Bungalow in Pasadena

By

Location:
Pasadena, Calif.
Price:
$2.595 million
Size:
3,576 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus 2-bed/1-bath guesthouse

Acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman has put his historic Arts and Crafts bungalow in the rustic, affluent Arroyo area of Pasadena, Calif., up for sale at $2.595 million. The Oscar-winning scribe of quirky cult-favorite indie-hits like “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” currently writing and directing the upcoming Netflix film “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” based on Iain Reid’s taut novel of the same name, has owned the property since 1998 when it traded for $950,000.

Designed by architects Clarence Austin and Frederick C. Grable, built in 1910 and privately positioned on roughly one-quarter of an acre amid mature trees and pleasantly, slightly untamed terraced gardens, the 3,576-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms under a low-pitched gable roof with deep, shade-making eaves. As noted by the property gossips at the Los Angeles Times, the first to suss out the listing, additional space is contained in a roughly 660-square-foot two-bedroom cottage perched atop a detached garage where it overlooks the swimming pool with an itty-bitty kitchen and a vintage bathroom.

Fronted by a foliage-enshrouded wrap-around porch with exposed structural elements, the residence features re-finished oak floorboards and a plethora of original and/or re-created woodwork throughout. The living room has a mossy green tile fireplace between a cushioned window seat and glass-door bookcases, the dining room has a built-in buffet beneath a fetching row of four, perfectly square windows and the somewhat compact kitchen sports hexagonal terra-cotta floor tiles and includes an unexpectedly spacious butler’s pantry and a cozy dining space with French doors to the backyard.

A skylight-topped upstairs landing opens to a bookshelf-lined office/library behind wood-trimmed French doors and several en suite guest bedrooms, two with adjoining sunrooms, along with the master bedroom that has a white brick fireplace and an updated vintage-style bathroom. Surrounded by a towering hedgerow, slender palms and fragrant eucalyptus, a raised spa spills into a sun-dappled swimming pool private enough to comfortably skinny dip without fear of being peeped by a nosy neighbor.

The property is represented by Georges Rouveyrol at Sotheby’s International Realty.

