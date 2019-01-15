×
Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Selling West Hollywood Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Drew Taggart List West Hollywood Home
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$3.995 million
Size:
4,758 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Drew Taggart, one half of the hugely successful, money-minting EDM-pop duo the Chainsmokers, has listed an ultra-contemporary villa in the trendy and increasingly spendy Melrose District of West Hollywood at just under $4 million. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer who, together with Alex Pall hauled in more than $45 million in 2018, according to the celebrity bean counters at Forbes, purchased the then brand-new architectural almost two and a half years ago for a bit under $3.3 million. One of a prominent handful of muscularly massed contemporary residences on a street lined mostly with vintage bungalows, the hulking two-story pavilion contains five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in close to 4,800 square feet.

A tiny, hedged and gated courtyard leads to an extra-wide front door that pivots open to a broad entrance hall and dramatic, double-height stair gallery. Opening to the backyard through floor-to-ceiling glass panels that disappear into the walls, the lofty, open plan living area comprises a spacious dining space, a roomy lounge with fireplace and a high-end kitchen sleekly fitted with a combination of exotic wood and white laminate cabinetry. A main floor office or bedroom just inside the front door has built-in storage cabinetry plus an en suite bathroom. Three en suite guest bedrooms, two with a private balcony, share the upper floor with a master suite replete with fireplace, terrace, walk-in closet, and luxuriously minimalist bathroom. Beyond an airy loggia outside the living room and ringed by high walls and even higher hedges, the compact backyard is carefully arranged to incorporate a fire feature, a verdant patch of grass and a snazzy, zero-edge saltwater swimming pool and spa with a waterfall that pours theatrically out of an exterior wall on the house’s upper level.

Not only did the 29-year-old music phenom already significantly upgrade his residential circumstances in late 2018 with the eye-popping purchase of a $12 million über-modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills, but in the middle of last year he also dropped a total of nearly $4.7 million on a pair almost identical luxuriously appointed homes in two different neighborhoods of L.A.’s Sherman Oaks.

listing photos: The Agency

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

