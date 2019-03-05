×
Celebrities Aim to Boost Home Sales by Offering the Public a Peek Inside

Pat Saperstein

In the not so distant past, it was rare for a home being sold by a name-brand entertainment industry figure to be made available for viewing at a public open house. However, and somewhat surprisingly, in recent weeks and months, an increasing number of residences owned by a variety of showbiz folks have, somewhat surprisingly, been made available to view by potential buyers and looky-loos at publicly advertised open viewings. Typically, but not always, a high- profile homeowner has moved out before any open houses are held.

The modest if hardly inexpensive three-bedroom home of “Franklin & Bash” star Breckin Meyer, which sits on a quiet street in the upper reaches of Nichols Canyon, has attempted to entice a buyer and has been dangled with at least one open house since it came up for sale in late January at close to $2 million.

Andrew Taggart, one half of the EDM-pop duo the Chainsmokers, gave the green light for a couple of open houses at a West Hollywood über-modern villa now available at almost $3.9 million after first coming for sale at nearly $4 million. Shortly after, triple-threat entertainer Vanessa Hudgens hung a not-quite-$3.9 million price tag on her former home in Studio City. Earlier this year, it was scheduled for an open house, as was the former Studio City residence of “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale, which recently popped up for sale at almost $2.5 million.

In the weeks following public open houses, offers have been accepted on both the Sherman Oaks homes of veteran sitcom star Annie Potts and Hollywood scion Wyatt Russell — hers a mid-century ranch listed at close to $1.8 million, and his a 1930s Spanish bungalow priced at just over $1.8 million.

Scheduled recently for their close-ups to the public: The Cult frontman Ian Astbury’s Beachwood Canyon Spanish bungalow, with an ask of almost $1.6 million, and the five-bedroom home of comedian-turned-political provocateur Tom Arnold, who slapped a $3.9 million price tag on his house in a guard–gated Beverly Hills enclave.

    In the not so distant past, it was rare for a home being sold by a name-brand entertainment industry figure to be made available for viewing at a public open house. However, and somewhat surprisingly, in recent weeks and months, an increasing number of residences owned by a variety of showbiz folks have, somewhat surprisingly, [...]

