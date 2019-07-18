×

French Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan Selling Sherman Oaks Home

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.749 million
Size:
2,540 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

French filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, an accomplished visual effects artist-turned-film director who made his directorial debut with the 2016 sequel “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” — a box office disappointment in an otherwise blockbuster franchise — has his mid-century-era home in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Sherman Oaks up for sale at close to $1.75 million. Slated to helm the upcoming Netflix assassin thriller “Kate,” as well as the Bella Thorne-starring supernatural thriller “Exo,” Nicolas-Troyan paid not quite $1.5 million for the property about 14 years ago. Listed with Jamie Thompson at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the comprehensively updated, mid-1950s residence contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a bit more than 2,500 square feet, stretching out over a single level atop a street-level two-car garage and imposing, stacked stone retaining wall.

Anchored by a massive stone fireplace and finished with art-friendly white walls and eco-conscious bamboo flooring, the sun-filled living room is lined with gigantic, floor-to-ceiling picture windows and glass sliders that lead to a street-view terrace amid a tropical forest of palm trees. With high-end appliances, clean-lined wood cabinets and eye-catching, minty-green glass backsplashes, the crisply contemporary kitchen is open to a long combination dining and family room that spills out to the backyard though a wall of picture windows and glass sliders. There are two guest bedrooms and bathrooms with custom-tiled showers, plus a master suite with easy access to the backyard and a spacious, travertine-tiled bathroom.

Outside, a quiet meditation garden is tucked discretely alongside the master bedroom. A built-in cushioned banquette and fire pit is nestled into a corner of decking just outside the dining/family room with an over-the-hedgerow canyon, mountain and sky view. Beyond the deck, an unconventionally shaped swimming pool is surrounded by a thin strip of charcoal-colored flagstone terracing.

 

