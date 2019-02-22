Carrie Underwood Lists Former Mansion Outside Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

Pop country music queen Carrie Underwood has listed her lavishly appointed mansion in a guard-gated golf course development in the affluent suburban community of Brentwood, Tenn., about 20 miles south of downtown Nashville, for $1.45 million. The seven-time Grammy winning fourth season “American Idol” winner isn’t seeking much profit on the property she bought for $1.353 million in 2007, not too long before she hooked up with her Canadian professional ice hockey player husband Mike Fisher, and hasn’t lived in since at least sometime last year. At the end of a manicured cul-de-sac that backs up to the rolling greens of the tony Governors Club, and somewhat curiously described in marketing materials as an “Italian Style Villa,” the 7,083-square-foot, stone accented beige brick mansion, which might more accurately be depicted as a luxurious if otherwise pretty ordinary transitional traditional with a decadently celebrified basement, has four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms over three opulently outfitted floors.

A grand, double-height foyer featuring a curved staircase and herringbone pattern stone tile flooring is open to the formal dining room and steps down to a cavernous living room with oak floorboards, a carved stone fireplace mantel and plush velvet drapes over a double-height stack of windows. With a plethora of up-to-date stainless steel appliances and dark brown granite countertops on elaborately carved custom cabinets, the kitchen opens over a boomerang-shaped island stack bar to a breakfast area and adjoining family room with a beige brick fireplace and golf course view. The residence also offers a library/office, a games room/guest apartment with kitchenette and a mirror-walled gym with black rubber floor mats.

Each of the three guest bedrooms has a private bathroom while the wall-to-wall carpeted main floor master suite offers a fireplace, a spacious bathroom and custom-fitted walk-in closet where a corkscrew staircase winds down to a basement done up as a girlishly glitzy “glam-room” fit for an international music superstar with radiant heated polished marble floors, a hair and makeup station, a shoe and handbag display area and a roomy lounge with wet bar.

Although the house sits on just over half of an acre, outdoor living spaces are limited to a not entirely private veranda outside the family room that overlooks the golf course and a planted courtyard outside the formal living room and master suite that is mostly shielded from view of passing golfers by verdant clumps of trees and foliage.

Sometime after a freaky fall outside the home in late 2017 that left her wrist broken and put dozens of stitches in her face, Underwood and Fisher reportedly decamped Brentwood for a semi-remote spread in nearby Franklin, Tenn., where they took up residence in a rustic-luxe barn-style home on close to 1,000 acres they acquired in a handful of transactions between 2011 and 2016 for a total of about $4 million. The couple have since moved to a rambling, multi-story Cape Cod-style mansion they custom built on the vast country estate where one of their nearest neighbors is veteran country music heavy hitter Wynona Judd.

listing photos: Southern Life Real Estate (via Redfin)