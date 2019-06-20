×
Carly Chaikin Lists Woodland Hills Suburban Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

By

CarlyChaikin_WH2
CarlyChaikin_WH3
CarlyChaikin_WH4
CarlyChaikin_WH5
Location:
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Price:
$1,549,900 million
Size:
2,823 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Carly Chaikin, who plays the cigarette smoking anarchist hacker Darlene on the critically acclaimed USA channel techno thriller “Mr. Robot,” has put her unassuming, ranch-style residence. The property is in the relatively unsung foothills south San Fernando Valley’s suburban Woodland Hills community, up for sale with an asking price a tad under $1.55 million. Tax records show the Los Angeles native, whose proverbial big break came in 2011 as a petulant, conniving and spoiled yet somehow endearing teenage mean girl in the sitcom “Suburgatory” and who shares the house with fiancée Ryan Bunnell, an associate director on “Project Runway,” purchased the property just about 2.5 years ago for a little less than $1.3 million.

Built in the mid-1960s on close to half of an acre with over-the-hedgerow treetop and mountain views and listed with Trisha Perez at Century 21, the comprehensively updated and carefully cared for if fairly ordinary single-story residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a den/office in a bit more than 2,800 square feet. There’s a wet bar backed with rustic, reclaimed wood paneling and a simple, stone-tiled floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room that opens to the swimming pool through a bank of wood-trimmed glass doors. Meanwhile, a black-felted pool table makes an impractical stand in for a proper dining table in the dining area that is open over a short snack bar peninsula to a well-equipped kitchen updated with pale beige floor tiles, light grey glass tile back splashes and slab stone counter tops on eggshell colored raised panel cabinetry. Wood floors are speckled with paint in one of the bedrooms that Chaikin, a largely self-taught painter, uses as an art studio. Two more guest bedrooms are joined by an up-to-date Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom and the master suite has a walk-in closet plus a spacious en suite bathroom with soaking tub and over-sized tile-lined shower.

More Dirt

In addition to an in-ground swimming pool and a not especially attractive above-ground spa, the flat and grassy backyard incorporates an expansive brick-lined concrete patio, a classically octagonal gazebo, a built-in fire pit on a circular concrete pad and a petite poolside cabana that somewhat unexpectedly houses a multi-person dry sauna.

