EDM Superstar DJ Calvin Harris Lists One of Several Los Angeles Homes (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.75 million / $25,000 per month
Size:
6,010 square feet 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

EDM maestro and up and coming SoCal real estate mogul Calvin Harris has put one of the several multi-million dollar homes he owns in Los Angeles up for sale at $5.75 million. Tucked up into a quiet neighborhood above the Hollywood Reservoir, the Hollywood Hills residence is also available as a rental at $25,000 per month. The 34-year-old Scotsman, a former grocery clerk who for six years running has been ranked by the bean counters at Forbes as the world’s highest-paid DJ with a gasp-worthy estimated 2018 haul of about $48 million, purchased the extensively updated 1940s property in late 2017 for just over $5 million from Greek-Swedish DJ and record producer Steve Angello who’d bought the place about 4.5 years earlier for $3.9 million from musician and record producer Tom Rothrock. Prominently positioned above the street atop terraced gardens amid verdant, manicured plantings and, but for its tomato red front door, daringly painted entirely black, the sprawling residence has four bedrooms and six bathrooms in just over 6,000 square feet between the glammed-out main residence and a two-story attached guesthouse and recording studio.

Double front doors open directly into a cavernous, glass-walled living room with chateau-style fireplace, polished parquet floors and an 18-foot high wood-beamed ceiling. With black stone countertops on jet-black painted cabinetry, the combination kitchen and dining room flows easily out to a protected courtyard and swimming pool through a huge bank of glass sliders that vanish into the wall. There’s an adjoining bar-lounge with deep-cushioned built-in banquette seating as well as a spacious separate family room with a fireplace and French doors that lead to wrap-around decking bordered by a privatizing tangle of foliage.

Two guest or family bedrooms in the main house are comfortable if quite ordinary in size while the master suite is a duplexed extravaganza that comprises a double-height sitting area that opens out to the swimming pool plus a lofted bedroom area and a lavish, stone-tiled bathroom. In addition to a recording studio above a double-height lounge, the attached two-story guesthouse contains a double-height guest suite with an elegant black marble fireplace and a dramatic two-story wall of windows.

As Harris’s fortune has ballooned he’s steadily amassed an increasingly spendy collection of homes in some of L.A.’s most expensive locales. In 2013, the first year he topped Forbes highest-paid DJ list with an estimated haul of about $46 million, he shelled out $7 million for an organic-contemporary villa tucked into a hairpin curve on a quiet street just above the Sunset Strip on the swanky border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The four-bedroom and seven-bathroom property was unsuccessfully set out for sale in 2016, first at almost $10 million and then at just under $9 million, and last year it popped up as a rental at $40,000 per month.

Harris substantially upgraded his residential circumstances in 2014, a year in which Forbes estimated he took in roughly $66 million, with the $15 million acquisition of a 2.7-acre, multi-residence compound hidden in the tony mountains above Beverly Hills. However, word on the celebrity real estate street is the property mad musician is fixing to build a new mansion on an almost 2.5-acre vacant parcel notched into a steep hillside high above lower Bel Air’s Stone Canyon that he reportedly snatched up last year (2018) for $13.8 million.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

  Calvin Harris House

