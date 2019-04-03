Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Seek Record Price for Turks and Caicos Estate

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have hung a potentially record-setting $33 million price tag on the Residence, their multi-residence beachfront getaway on ultra-posh Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos. Listing agent Nina Siegenthaler of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal the eye-catching asking price far exceeds the exclusive island’s current record: the $27.5 million sale in 2016 of an almost 6.5-acre spread that’s just a short walk down the beach from the Willis-Hemings and known as Oliver’s Cove.

The “Glass” and “Die-Hard” franchise star acquired the land for an unknown amount in 2000, right about the time he and Demi Moore divorced, and completed construction of the compound in 2004. He and Heming were married on the property in 2009 and renewed their vows there last month, with Ms. Moore in attendance. One of the most exclusive private resorts on the planet with only a dozen or so privately owned villas and estates, Parrot Cay is a discreet magnet for deep-pocketed seclusion seekers such as rock star Keith Richards, fashion icon Donna Karan and supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Approached along a sinuous drive lined with palm trees, the five-star Caribbean compound spans almost 7.5 acres with roughly 1,100 feet of pristine beach frontage. Renovated and updated in 2018, three separate, substantial and self-contained residences clad in hardwood with breezy, luxuriously appointed interiors contain a total of 11 bedrooms plus two staff rooms and 13.5 bathrooms in roughly 18,000 square feet under roof. There’s another 17,000 square feet of exotic wood decking and each residence has its own swimming pool.Arranged around an almost 1,000 square foot combination living and dining room that spills out to the swimming pool through a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that vanish into the walls, the approximately 7,200 square foot main house contains five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in three structures connected by decking. The two larger guest suites are contained in detached villas, each with an outdoor shower, while the massive master retreat occupies the entire second level with two walk-in closets, a lavish bathroom and an eight-foot-wide deck that wraps around the entire suite. There’s also a small media lounge, a high-end kitchen and a 70-foot-long swimming pool and separate, shallow splash pool for kids.

The all-but-identical, single-level guesthouses flank the main residence at enough distance to provide quiet seclusion. Each measures just over 3,500 square feet with three en suite bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a small staff room along with an updated kitchen and a nearly 900 square foot great room that looks out to the turquoise ocean over a 30-foot square swimming pool.

Linked by sandy driveways, the three villas are surrounded by lush, tropically landscaped grounds that incorporate soccer pitch sized lawns and a number of coconut, banana and papaya trees. There’s also a beachfront yoga pavilion, a whimsical children’s playground complete with pirate ship replica and a fleet of buggies for getting around the tiny island.

In the process of changing up their property portfolio to facilitate a relocation of their home base from the East to the West Coast, the Willis-Hemings have been on a yearlong real estate whirligig. In early 2018 the property gossip column staples hung a $17.75 million price tag a grandly proportioned six-bedroom duplex in a distinguished apartment house on New York City’s Upper West Side they quickly sold at full price and at the same time shelled out a bit more than $7.3 million for 3,000-square-foot pied-a-terre in a newly constructed luxury complex near Lincoln Square. They also shed a 20-acre lakefront ranch in Hailey, Idaho, last year for $5.5 million while their bucolic country compound in the uncommonly gorgeous and exceptionally expensive Westchester County community of Bedford, N.Y., just over an hour northeast of Midtown Manhattan, is now priced at $9.5 million after first popping up for sale earlier this year at almost $13 million. And, finally, just last month they completed the $9.8 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new mansion of more than 13,000 square feet on the ritzy edge of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in L.A.’s Brentwood area.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty