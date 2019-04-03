You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Seek Record Price for Turks and Caicos Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
BruceWillis_TandC2
BruceWillis_TandC3
BruceWillis_TandC4
BruceWillis_TandC5
View Gallery 23 Images
Location:
Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos
Price:
$33 million
Size:
(approx.) 18,000 square feet, 11+ bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have hung a potentially record-setting $33 million price tag on the Residence, their multi-residence beachfront getaway on ultra-posh Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos. Listing agent Nina Siegenthaler of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal the eye-catching asking price far exceeds the exclusive island’s current record: the $27.5 million sale in 2016 of an almost 6.5-acre spread that’s just a short walk down the beach from the Willis-Hemings and known as Oliver’s Cove.

The “Glass” and “Die-Hard” franchise star acquired the land for an unknown amount in 2000, right about the time he and Demi Moore divorced, and completed construction of the compound in 2004. He and Heming were married on the property in 2009 and renewed their vows there last month, with Ms. Moore in attendance. One of the most exclusive private resorts on the planet with only a dozen or so privately owned villas and estates, Parrot Cay is a discreet magnet for deep-pocketed seclusion seekers such as rock star Keith Richards, fashion icon Donna Karan and supermodel Christie Brinkley.

More Dirt

Approached along a sinuous drive lined with palm trees, the five-star Caribbean compound spans almost 7.5 acres with roughly 1,100 feet of pristine beach frontage. Renovated and updated in 2018, three separate, substantial and self-contained residences clad in hardwood with breezy, luxuriously appointed interiors contain a total of 11 bedrooms plus two staff rooms and 13.5 bathrooms in roughly 18,000 square feet under roof. There’s another 17,000 square feet of exotic wood decking and each residence has its own swimming pool.Arranged around an almost 1,000 square foot combination living and dining room that spills out to the swimming pool through a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass panels that vanish into the walls, the approximately 7,200 square foot main house contains five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in three structures connected by decking. The two larger guest suites are contained in detached villas, each with an outdoor shower, while the massive master retreat occupies the entire second level with two walk-in closets, a lavish bathroom and an eight-foot-wide deck that wraps around the entire suite. There’s also a small media lounge, a high-end kitchen and a 70-foot-long swimming pool and separate, shallow splash pool for kids.

The all-but-identical, single-level guesthouses flank the main residence at enough distance to provide quiet seclusion. Each measures just over 3,500 square feet with three en suite bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a small staff room along with an updated kitchen and a nearly 900 square foot great room that looks out to the turquoise ocean over a 30-foot square swimming pool.

Linked by sandy driveways, the three villas are surrounded by lush, tropically landscaped grounds that incorporate soccer pitch sized lawns and a number of coconut, banana and papaya trees. There’s also a beachfront yoga pavilion, a whimsical children’s playground complete with pirate ship replica and a fleet of buggies for getting around the tiny island.

In the process of changing up their property portfolio to facilitate a relocation of their home base from the East to the West Coast, the Willis-Hemings have been on a yearlong real estate whirligig. In early 2018 the property gossip column staples hung a $17.75 million price tag a grandly proportioned six-bedroom duplex in a distinguished apartment house on New York City’s Upper West Side they quickly sold at full price and at the same time shelled out a bit more than $7.3 million for 3,000-square-foot pied-a-terre in a newly constructed luxury complex near Lincoln Square. They also shed a 20-acre lakefront ranch in Hailey, Idaho, last year for $5.5 million while their bucolic country compound in the uncommonly gorgeous and exceptionally expensive Westchester County community of Bedford, N.Y., just over an hour northeast of Midtown Manhattan, is now priced at $9.5 million after first popping up for sale earlier this year at almost $13 million. And, finally, just last month they completed the $9.8 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new mansion of more than 13,000 square feet on the ritzy edge of one of the most sought after neighborhoods in L.A.’s Brentwood area.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Dirt

  • Bruce Willis House

    Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Seek Record Price for Turks and Caicos Estate

    Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have hung a potentially record-setting $33 million price tag on the Residence, their multi-residence beachfront getaway on ultra-posh Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos. Listing agent Nina Siegenthaler of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal the eye-catching asking price far [...]

  • Keith Carradine Sells Los Angeles Home

    Keith Carradine Puts Studio City Home Up for Sale

    Versatile stage, film and television actor Keith Carradine, also an accomplished singer-songwriter, has put a fairly modest house above L.A.’s Studio City up for sale at just under $1.6 million. The veteran showbiz polyglot, who took home a 1976 Oscar for writing the song “I’m Easy” for Robert Altman’s “Nashville” and currently portrays the U.S. [...]

  • Shane Dawson Selling Studio City Home

    YouTuber Shane Dawson Sheds Studio City Home

    Having moved to a more substantial suburban spread in the rugged mountains outside of Calabasas, Calif., YouTube superstar Shane Dawson has put his former home in the upscale foothills above L.A.’s Studio City up for grabs at $1.7 million. Curiously, the asking price is slightly below the $1.71 million the conspiracy-spouting vlogger, musician and two-time [...]

  • Alice Eve Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Alice Eve Lists Bungalow in Hollywood Dell (EXCLUSIVE)

    English actress Alice Eve, a recently naturalized American citizen, has set her stylishly appointed and deliciously secluded 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood out for sale on the open market at almost $1.5 million. Set to appear on the silver screen in an as-yet-untitled biopic about the late Roger Ailes as well as [...]

  • Jim Belushi House

    Jim Belushi Swaps Brokers, Slashes Price in Brentwood

    After more than three years with no deep-pocketed takers willing to take the plunge, Jim Belushi has swapped his former real estate agents for another Platinum Triangle powerhouse broker and unceremoniously chopped one million dollars off the asking price of his longtime house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Calif., that now stands at [...]

  • Jessica Alba House

    Jessica Alba Lists Former Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having upgraded to a substantially larger home privately sequestered inside an exclusive gated enclave in the mansion-filled mountains above Beverly Hills, Jessica Alba has put her former home in the Franklin Canyon area of Beverly Hills up for sale at $6.195 million. The veteran actress and eco-friendly baby and household goods tycoon, co-star of the [...]

  • Ari Emanuel House

    Ari Emanuel Gets Over Asking for Mandeville Canyon Architectural

    High-powered showbiz mover and shaker Ari Emanuel has, after just a couple of quick months on the market, sold an architecturally significant contemporary residence in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $19.375 million, a notable amount above the not quite $19 million asking price. The Endeavor CEO, who oversaw and recently completed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad