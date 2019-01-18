Bruce Willis and Emma Heming List Swank New York State Country Compound

After a bit more than four years in part-time residence, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are pulling up luxury sticks, listing their sprawling, multi-residence compound above the Muscoot Reservoir in bucolic Bedford Corners, N.Y., at $12.95 million. The former fashion model and the 60-something action genre mandarin, now starring in the just released M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Glass,” purchased the property in the fall of 2014 from the same sellers in two contiguous transactions that totaled $12 million. All together there are four well-appointed residences on two mostly wooded parcels that span almost 23 acres about 40 miles north of Midtown Manhattan with a total of twelve bedrooms and nine full and three half bathrooms.

With state-of-the-art audio, video and security systems, the almost 9,000-square-foot shingle-clad Craftsman-inspired main house contains five bedrooms and eight bathrooms over three floors topped by a window-lined observation cupola that provides wrap-around views of the surrounding landscape. Ample entertaining and family lounging areas include formal living and dining rooms warmed by fireplaces and an eat-in gourmet kitchen with another fireplace plus a roughly 2,100-square foot finished basement that houses a cork-floored fitness room, a humongous children’s gym/playroom and a 1,500-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. There’s a fenced tennis court nestled into the woods next to a detached two-car garage — marketing materials indicate it needs to be resurfaced — and the L-shaped main house is perched on a flat plateau above a 50-foot-long saltwater swimming pool and cabana lounge.

Three separate residences accessed by a separate driveway are suitable as guest space, staff quarters and/or a home office situation. The largest of the three residences, an updated antique farmhouse with airy contemporary interiors, has three bedrooms in close to 3,200-square-feet; a separate cottage comes in at just over 1,000-square-feet with another three bedrooms; and a detached, three-car garage is topped by a 660-square-foot one-bedroom apartment.

Willis told the celebrity property gossips at The Wall Street Journal he and Heming plan to move to the West Coast where the bulk of their families are located. And, though they sold their 6,000-square-foot duplex on New York’s Central Park West last year for $17.75 million, Douglas Elliman’s Ann Cutbill Lenane told the WSJ the peripatetic couple will keep the approximately 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom condo at the newly constructed One West End complex near Lincoln Center they reportedly picked up in early 2018 for somewhere around its $7.9 million asking price.

Last year, after seven years on and off the market, the Willis-Hemings sold their 20+ acre lakefront ranch in Hailey, Idaho, for $5.5 million but, at least as far as the celebrity property gossip grapevine knows, they still own a freshly refurbished five-bedroom, resort-style residence on a drop dead stunning, palm-strewn stretch of sand in the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos that is available as a high-end rental at rates that stretch from just below to well above $1,000 per night.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman