×

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming List Swank New York State Country Compound

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
brucewillis_bc2
brucewillis_bc3
brucewillis_bc4
brucewillis_bc5
View Gallery 28 Images
Location:
Bedford Corners, N.Y.
Price:
$12.95 million
Size:
4 residences with total of 13,971 square feet, 12 bedrooms, 9 full and 3 half bathrooms

After a bit more than four years in part-time residence, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are pulling up luxury sticks, listing their sprawling, multi-residence compound above the Muscoot Reservoir in bucolic Bedford Corners, N.Y., at $12.95 million. The former fashion model and the 60-something action genre mandarin, now starring in the just released M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Glass,” purchased the property in the fall of 2014 from the same sellers in two contiguous transactions that totaled $12 million. All together there are four well-appointed residences on two mostly wooded parcels that span almost 23 acres about 40 miles north of Midtown Manhattan with a total of twelve bedrooms and nine full and three half bathrooms.

With state-of-the-art audio, video and security systems, the almost 9,000-square-foot shingle-clad Craftsman-inspired main house contains five bedrooms and eight bathrooms over three floors topped by a window-lined observation cupola that provides wrap-around views of the surrounding landscape. Ample entertaining and family lounging areas include formal living and dining rooms warmed by fireplaces and an eat-in gourmet kitchen with another fireplace plus a roughly 2,100-square foot finished basement that houses a cork-floored fitness room, a humongous children’s gym/playroom and a 1,500-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. There’s a fenced tennis court nestled into the woods next to a detached two-car garage — marketing materials indicate it needs to be resurfaced — and the L-shaped main house is perched on a flat plateau above a 50-foot-long saltwater swimming pool and cabana lounge.

More Dirt

Three separate residences accessed by a separate driveway are suitable as guest space, staff quarters and/or a home office situation. The largest of the three residences, an updated antique farmhouse with airy contemporary interiors, has three bedrooms in close to 3,200-square-feet; a separate cottage comes in at just over 1,000-square-feet with another three bedrooms; and a detached, three-car garage is topped by a 660-square-foot one-bedroom apartment.

Willis told the celebrity property gossips at The Wall Street Journal he and Heming plan to move to the West Coast where the bulk of their families are located. And, though they sold their 6,000-square-foot duplex on New York’s Central Park West last year for $17.75 million, Douglas Elliman’s Ann Cutbill Lenane told the WSJ the peripatetic couple will keep the approximately 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom condo at the newly constructed One West End complex near Lincoln Center they reportedly picked up in early 2018 for somewhere around its $7.9 million asking price.

Last year, after seven years on and off the market, the Willis-Hemings sold their 20+ acre lakefront ranch in Hailey, Idaho, for $5.5 million but, at least as far as the celebrity property gossip grapevine knows, they still own a freshly refurbished five-bedroom, resort-style residence on a drop dead stunning, palm-strewn stretch of sand in the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos that is available as a high-end rental at rates that stretch from just below to well above $1,000 per night.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman

 

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Dirt

  • Bruce Willis House

    Bruce Willis and Emma Heming List Swank New York State Country Compound

    After a bit more than four years in part-time residence, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are pulling up luxury sticks, listing their sprawling, multi-residence compound above the Muscoot Reservoir in bucolic Bedford Corners, N.Y., at $12.95 million. The former fashion model and the 60-something action genre mandarin, now starring in the just released M. Night [...]

  • Silvio Horta House

    ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Seeks Sale of Laurel Canyon Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Silvio Horta, 2007 Emmy nominated creator, writer and executive producer of the syndicated sitcom “Ugly Betty,” has his West Hollywood, Calif., home up for sale at $3.85 million. Currently at work with superstar Mary J. Blige on a musical dramedy called “Move,” Horta has owned the property since the spring of 2007, when he picked [...]

  • Angie Harmon House

    Angie Harmon Seeks Renter for Los Angeles Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

    A comfortably humble if hardly inexpensive Los Angeles residence owned by fashion model turned bombshell “Baywatch Nights” actress Angie Harmon has come up for rent at $15,000 per month. The “Rizzoli & Isles” alum, who has long resided primarily in Charlotte, N.C., paid $3 million for the property in late 2015, about a year after [...]

  • Nick Zano Purchases Calabasas Home

    'Legends of Tomorrow' Star Nick Zano Nabs Calabasas Mountain Retreat (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Legends of Tomorrow” star Nick Zano and his long-time partner, actress Leah Renee, rang in the New Year, according to always impeccably informed real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, with the not quite $1.6 million purchase of a sylvan hideaway tucked down a private lane in the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu. Surrounded and shaded [...]

  • Tia Mowry Agoura Hills Home Sale

    Tia Mowry’s Listing in Agoura Hills Has Family Pedigree (EXCLUSIVE)

    All-grown-up teen star Tia Mowry has her former home in an affluent enclave in L.A.’s far western suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif., available at a bit more than $1.5 million. Property records indicate Mowry, two minutes younger than her twin and “Sister, Sister” co-star Tamera — and currently holding down a co-starring role on the [...]

  • Drew Taggart List West Hollywood Home

    Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Selling West Hollywood Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Drew Taggart, one half of the hugely successful, money-minting EDM-pop duo the Chainsmokers, has listed an ultra-contemporary villa in the trendy and increasingly spendy Melrose District of West Hollywood at just under $4 million. The Grammy-winning DJ and producer who, together with Alex Pall hauled in more than $45 million in 2018, according to the [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez House

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez List Ultra-Luxe Manhattan Condo

    Though they bought the 36th-floor condo just under year ago for not quite $15.317 million, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided their 4,000-square-foot condo at the sensationally slender and spectacularly tall tower at 432 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan it isn’t large enough to comfortably accommodate their blended family of six in the three-bedroom [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad