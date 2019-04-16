‘Roseanne’ Showrunner Bruce Helford Rents Out Studio City Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

A 1920s Spanish villa owned by writer-producer Bruce Helford, in the foothills above the Studio City section of Los Angeles, has popped up for rent at $7,000 per month. The executive producer and showrunner for the controversial and short-lived 2018 reboot of the 1990s sitcom “Roseanne” and its subsequent spinoff “The Conners” acquired the late-1920s residence about six years ago for close to $1.2 million. Prominently and privately positioned above the street atop terraced gardens and a street-level two-car garage, the white stucco villa has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in not quite 1,800 square feet.

A terra cotta-tiled entry with a vibrantly tiled staircase steps down to an ample living room that features dark wood beams across the ceiling, a fireplace and a massive, single-pane picture window that frames a leafy assemblage of trees and foliage. The dining room has an unexpectedly huge single-pane picture window and is informally open to a renovated center-island kitchen fitted with perfectly ordinary raised panel cabinetry and up-to-date average quality appliances. Guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom renovated with a vintage vibe while the master bedroom has French doors to a small balcony and a luxurious marble bathroom replete with a two-person claw-footed soaking tub next to another picture window that looks out into the surrounding treetops. There are a variety of outdoor living and entertaining spaces, including a multilevel dining terrace notched into the hillside outside the living room, with a high-end barbecue built into a pergola structure.

Helford, who has created, written and produced a slew of syndicated sitcoms including “The Drew Carey Show,” “Anger Management” and “George Lopez,” additionally owns a five-bedroom home on just over half an acre in a quiet, hilly section at the western edge of L.A.’s swank Bel Air area he smartly scooped up in 1997 for not quite $615,000 and, according to online estimates, is nowadays valued at somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million.

The property is represented by Andrew Manning at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.