TV Writer-Producer Brenda Hampton Seeks Sale of Toluca Lake Estate

Seasoned television writer-producer Brenda Hampton has hung a nearly $4.5 million price tag on her showbiz-pedigreed estate nestled into a leafy cranny of L.A.’s Toluca Lake community. Once owned by silver-screen idol William Holden, who hosted the 1952 wedding reception of Ronald and Nancy Reagan on the property, the “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” series creator has owned the gated spread since 2000 when she bought it for $1.9 million from Denzel Washington. Designed by illustrious architect Paul Williams and built in 1940, the rough-shingled and stone-faced Connecticut-style traditional sits on a double-lot of more than half an acre with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 6,300 square feet.

Chockablock with original architectural details and souped-up for modern day life, the renovated main residence offers a spacious living room with fireplace and humongous bowed bay window plus a separate dining room and a cozy library with TV-surmounted fireplace between built-in shelving. Arranged around a center island, the up-to-date blue-stone-tile-floored and marble-countered kitchen features premium grade appliances; the breakfast room has a custom mosaic-tile floor and French doors to a slightly unkempt formal garden where there’s a whimsical aviary and a koi pond. A long, gated driveway somewhat awkwardly runs between the main residence and a fenced-in swimming pool next to a poolside guesthouse that provides two self-contained studio-style suites, both with high-end kitchens and one with bespoke built-in bunk beds.

Hampton, whose most recent TV project is a greenlighted Disney Channel comedy called “The A Girl,” about a teenager on the autism spectrum, has owned several other homes in the Toluca Lake area, including one that was previously held by Damon Wayans and leased for a short time about decade ago by the family of the Jonas Brothers.

listing photos: Compass