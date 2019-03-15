Breckin Meyer Lands Family-Sized Home in L.A.’s Valley Village (EXCLUSIVE)

“Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer, all set to appear in the primetime legal drama “The Fix” that premieres next week as well as Seth Green’s soon to be released silver screen directorial debut “Changeland,” has splashed out $2.2 million for a brand-spanking-new, family-sized home just off a busy boulevard in a leafy, upscale pocket of the uncelebrated but increasingly expensive Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley where one of his nearest neighbors will be reality TV personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” The never-lived-in residence, a cedar-shingled and vaguely Hamptons inspired modern-traditional, has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 4,100-square feet.

A massive, minimalist fireplace dominates the long and slender combination living and dining room that features rustic, exposed wood beams across the 10-foot high ceiling. A lengthy butler’s pantry with walk-in pantry and wine fridge connects through to an expensively equipped, open-plan kitchen designed for a kosher diet with multiple sinks, a couple of dishwashers and a fridge/freezer with Sabbath setting. There’s a roomy, window-lined breakfast bay and a huge island with integrated snack bar that divides the cooking area from an ample family room with a floor-to-ceiling masonry fireplace between open shelving and a 16-foot-wide bank of full-height glass sliders that slip into the walls for a seamless, classically southern Californian indoor-outdoor experience.

An office or guest bedroom on the main level has an en suite bathroom while three more guest or family bedrooms on the upper floor each have a private, stylishly tiled bathroom and the master suite is replete with a fireplace, two fitted walk-in closets and a glitzy bathroom with two-person soaking tub and over-sized steam shower. The covered patio outside the kitchen and family room makes for a shady transition to a sunny and walled if somewhat compact backyard ringed by newly planted privet hedges not yet tall enough to provide privacy. There is built-in grill and a flat patch of lawn next to a grey-bottom swimming pool and spa.

The frequent, Emmy-nominated contributor to the long-running “Robot Chicken” sketch comedy series, romantically linked for the last couple of years to veteran daytime soap story actress Linsey Godfrey, previously owned a gated home in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills he sold in 2013 for almost $2.8 million to acclaimed English actor Ben Kingsley while his more modest three-bedroom residence in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills, which he picked up in 2015 for just over $1.6 million, is now up for grabs at a bit under $1.9 million after first popping up for sale earlier in the year at close to $2 million.

listing photos: Michael Taylor Homes