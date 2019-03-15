×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Breckin Meyer Lands Family-Sized Home in L.A.’s Valley Village (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
BreckinMeyer_VV2
BreckinMeyer_VV3
BreckinMeyer_VV4
BreckinMeyer_VV5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Valley Village, Calif.
Price:
$2.2 million
Size:
4,142 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

“Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer, all set to appear in the primetime legal drama “The Fix” that premieres next week as well as Seth Green’s soon to be released silver screen directorial debut “Changeland,” has splashed out $2.2 million for a brand-spanking-new, family-sized home just off a busy boulevard in a leafy, upscale pocket of the uncelebrated but increasingly expensive Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley where one of his nearest neighbors will be reality TV personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” The never-lived-in residence, a cedar-shingled and vaguely Hamptons inspired modern-traditional, has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 4,100-square feet.

A massive, minimalist fireplace dominates the long and slender combination living and dining room that features rustic, exposed wood beams across the 10-foot high ceiling. A lengthy butler’s pantry with walk-in pantry and wine fridge connects through to an expensively equipped, open-plan kitchen designed for a kosher diet with multiple sinks, a couple of dishwashers and a fridge/freezer with Sabbath setting. There’s a roomy, window-lined breakfast bay and a huge island with integrated snack bar that divides the cooking area from an ample family room with a floor-to-ceiling masonry fireplace between open shelving and a 16-foot-wide bank of full-height glass sliders that slip into the walls for a seamless, classically southern Californian indoor-outdoor experience.

More Dirt

An office or guest bedroom on the main level has an en suite bathroom while three more guest or family bedrooms on the upper floor each have a private, stylishly tiled bathroom and the master suite is replete with a fireplace, two fitted walk-in closets and a glitzy bathroom with two-person soaking tub and over-sized steam shower. The covered patio outside the kitchen and family room makes for a shady transition to a sunny and walled if somewhat compact backyard ringed by newly planted privet hedges not yet tall enough to provide privacy. There is built-in grill and a flat patch of lawn next to a grey-bottom swimming pool and spa.

The frequent, Emmy-nominated contributor to the long-running “Robot Chicken” sketch comedy series, romantically linked for the last couple of years to veteran daytime soap story actress Linsey Godfrey, previously owned a gated home in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills he sold in 2013 for almost $2.8 million to acclaimed English actor Ben Kingsley while his more modest three-bedroom residence in the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills, which he picked up in 2015 for just over $1.6 million, is now up for grabs at a bit under $1.9 million after first popping up for sale earlier in the year at close to $2 million.

listing photos: Michael Taylor Homes

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Dirt

  • Breckin Meyer House

    Breckin Meyer Lands Family-Sized Home in L.A.’s Valley Village (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer, all set to appear in the primetime legal drama “The Fix” that premieres next week as well as Seth Green’s soon to be released silver screen directorial debut “Changeland,” has splashed out $2.2 million for a brand-spanking-new, family-sized home just off a busy boulevard in a leafy, upscale pocket of the [...]

  • Chris O'Dowd House

    Chris O’Dowd Snags Vintage 1930s Spanish in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

    A nearly 100-year-old Spanish bungalow in the affluent Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Mid-City West area has been sold for nearly $2.15 million and gossipy real estate yenta Yolanda Yaketyyak swears the new owner is Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd and his writer/TV presenter wife Dawn O’Porter. Best known across the pond for [...]

  • Alex Rodriguez House

    Alex Rodriguez Slashes Price of Sunset Strip Bachelor Pad

    Just days after he revealed via Instagram he is to be Jennifer Lopez’s fourth husband, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has radically slashed the asking price of his celeb-pedigreed bachelor pad above L.A.’s Sunset Strip by a pearl-clutching $1.25 million. Although still priced profitably above the $4.8 million the legendary slugger paid leading lady [...]

  • Lucy Hale Selling Studio City Home

    Lucy Hale Aims to Swap Out Homes in Studio City

    Slated to co-star in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the iconic, famously campy 1970s and ’80s television series “Fantasy Island,” professional whirlwind and former “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has her custom renovated canyonside home in the foothills above L.A.’s Studio City available at a smidgen less than $2.5 million. The star of the [...]

  • Mel Gibson Selling Malibu Estate

    Mel Gibson Trims Price for Malibu Estate

    Mel Gibson has trimmed the asking price of his secluded, celeb-pedigreed spread in the ruggedly ritzy mountains above Malibu by just over $350,000, bringing the listing to a whiff below $15 million; the property has spent close to three years on and off the market with fluctuating prices that started at an overly optimistic $17.5 [...]

  • Kevin Nealon Seeks Buyer in Pacific

    Kevin Nealon Still Selling His Pacific Palisades Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kevin Nealon holds down a plum, co-starring role on the primetime sitcom “Man With a Plan,” but the comfortably luxurious home he owns in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades can’t seem to find a buyer after nearly three years on and off the market at a variety of prices that spiked as high as $5.45 million and [...]

  • Rod Stewart House

    Rod Stewart Sells Essex County Country Estate

    After nearly three years on the market, knighted rock star Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have finally sold Wood House, their historic and conspicuously opulent longtime country estate about an hours drive northeast of Central London in the historic market town of Epping that was last on the market at roughly US$6.15 million (£4.725 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad