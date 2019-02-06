Breckin Meyer Looks to Sell Above L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

“Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer listed his unpretentious if hardly inexpensive 1960s ranch-style residence on a quiet street in the upper reaches of L.A.’s twisty Nichols Canyon at a smidgen less than $2 million. The frequent voiceover actor and drummer, who has said he slept in a closed coffin during his high school years, purchased the property not quite four years ago for just over $1.6 million. Set above the street behind low, wrought iron fencing, the single-level residence measures in at just over 2,100 square feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Arranged around a freestanding, double-sided white brick fireplace shared between a comfortably appointed “formal” sitting room and a relaxed TV lounge, the open plan living and dining spaces feature a rough-hewn exposed wood support beam, ashy-brown wood floors and over-sized windows fitted with privacy enhancing plantation-style shutters. The separate, U-shaped kitchen isn’t going to win any awards for size but it is updated with marble countertops and up-do-date stainless steel appliances. Two average-sized guest bedrooms share an ample hall bathroom with elegant black and white checkerboard flooring and a pair of retro-style pedestal sinks while the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a renovated bathroom with marble-lined shower. A flat, slender strip of lawn is notched into the hillside along the rear of the house outside the living and family rooms and French doors open the master bedroom to what listing descriptions describe as a “’skinny dip private” swimming pool and spa set into a bi-level flagstone terrace surrounded by tropical plantings.

The former co-star of the crime-comedy “Franklin & Bash,” a frequent contributor to the “Robot Chicken” sketch comedy series who will appear in the upcoming primetime legal drama “The Fix” as well as the Seth Green silver screen directorial debut “Changeland,” previously owned a home in the mansion-dotted mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills he sold in 2013 for almost $2.8 million to acclaimed English actor Ben Kingsley.