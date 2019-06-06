Brad Falchuk Lists Showbiz-Pedigreed Brentwood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Brad Falchuk Lists Showbiz-Pedigreed Brentwood Home

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$10 million
Size:
4,190 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

As of late last year, newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had not officially combined their separate households that each includes children from previous marriages. However, the unconventional set up looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the “Pose” co-creator has put his showbiz-pedigreed former bachelor pad in a super-prime area of Los Angeles’ fancy-pants Brentwood community up for sale at $10 million.

The wildly prolific, two-time Emmy winning “American Crime Story” executive producer and “Glee” co-creator, who recently inked a four-year overall deal with Netflix rumored to be worth “eight figures,” acquired the property just over five years ago in an off-market deal for $5.6 million from “Spider-Man” franchise filmmaker Sam Raimi. According to the Movieland Directory website, the property was once owned, in the mid-1930s, by Golden Age film star and pin-up legend Betty Grable.

Hidden behind an impenetrable hedge on one-third of an acre and re-imagined for Falchuk by Windsor Smith, the same much-published interior designer who did up his Oscar-winning new wife’s Mandeville Canyon mansion, the single story farmhouse-inspired traditional is atypically painted a deep and fashionable shade of gun metal grey with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 4,200 square feet. The property is listed with Anthony Buttino and Santiago Arana at The Agency.

A tumble of white roses and a broad lounging porch span the front of the low-profile residence that overlooks a verdant and remarkably uniform carpet of generously and, hence, expensively irrigated lawn. A fetching, photogenic combination of comfortably low-key and forbiddingly refined interior spaces include a formal living room dressed in a muted palette of silver and white with an abstract black and white painting casually leaning against the wall atop a jet-black fireplace mantelpiece. Instead of a formal dining room, there’s a more informal and practical home office wrapped in humble, shoulder-high bead board with leather wing back chairs, a jewel-toned carpet and bespoke bookshelves hung from the ceiling while the country kitchen, finished in white subway tile backsplashes and marble countertops, includes an ample dining area with a walk-in bar/butler’s pantry. Opposite a rustic white brick fireplace in the family room, six transom-topped French doors allow for an effortless transition to a trellis-covered lounging deck and a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa surrounded by emerald-green lawn and charcoal-colored flagstone. There’s also a poolside cabana and, tucked out of sight behind high hedges, a half-court basketball court.

It’s unclear if Falchuk, who paid $3.84 million over the summer of 2014 for a house on Malibu’s Las Tunas Beach that he sold about two years later for $4.65 million, and Paltrow, who presides over the Goop wellness and lifestyle empire that also, coincidentally enough, recently sealed a deal to create content for Netflix, plan to buy a new house or if they’ll move their blended family into Paltrow’s sprawling Mandeville Canyon estate. As of late last year, her ex-husband Chris Martin keeps a room there to stay in while she’s traveling. Paltrow, who sold a plush penthouse in lower Manhattan in 2017 for a bit more than $10.7 million, additionally owns a not quite 2.5-acre spread in Montecito, Calif., she bought a couple of years ago for $4.9 million as well as a multi-acre spread in the Hamptons she scooped up more than a dozen years ago for $5.4 million.

