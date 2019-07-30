Blake Griffin Nets Brand-New House in Studio City 

Though NBA star Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons on a three-year contract worth more than $100 million, it appears he plans to keep a solid real estate foothold in Southern California. Earlier this year, the power forward dropped $4 million on a newly constructed mansion in affluent Manhattan Beach. And a plugged-in property snitch swears he’s also the buyer of a newly built residence in Studio City recently went for close to $2.3 million. The modern farmhouse-style home provides four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 2,700 square feet.

A wood-paneled ceiling, floor-to-ceiling built-ins and a marble-topped island. There is a study and bedroom on the main floor and a bathroom with a shower, two fitted walk-in closets and a roomy bathroom with a deep soaking tub and steam shower. The hedge-privatized backyard isn't especially spacious but nonetheless comfortably comprises a sizable shaded patio, an outdoor kitchen and a narrow strip of lawn alongside a waterfall-fed plunge pool and spa.

The listing was held by Dennis Chernov of Keller’s Williams Realty Studio City; Griffin was represented in the deal by Shelly Mashiach at MGB Realty.

The property-hoovering six-time NBA All-Star, who will no-doubt snap up a fancy new home in or around Detroit has just sold a 9,600-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades that he picked up in 2013 for $9 million just a month ago. It had popped up for sale early in the year at just under $11 million.