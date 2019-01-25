×
Detroit Piston Blake Griffin Officially Lists Los Angeles Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$10.995 million
Size:
9,572 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

After an unsuccessful attempt last year to sell outside the Multiple Listing Service with an optimistic asking price pushing up on $12 million, NBA superstar Blake Griffin has officially hoisted his mansion in the posh Palisades Riviera area of L.A.’s prestigious Pacific Palisades community up for sale on the open market at $10.995 million. The former L.A. Laker power forward, now a Detroit Piston signed to a five-year contract valued at more than $171 million, purchased the then brand new modified Colonial mansion in the fall of 2013 for $9 million. With nearly 9,600-square-feet of casual luxury, the finely detailed residence sits behind secured gates on about one-third of an acre of landscaped grounds with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms over three floors.

Remarkably wide, espresso-stained hardwood floors, decorator ready bright white walls and oodles of custom millwork are featured throughout the main floor living and entertaining spaces that open to a warehouse-sized foyer under a 24-foot ceiling with a sweeping curved staircase. The formal living room has a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and a bank of telescopic glass sliders to the backyard while the ample formal dining room features a double-coffered ceiling treatment. Configured around a huge island with a six-seat snack bar, the high-end kitchen opens to a cozily proportioned family room with TV-surmounted fireplace and a wide expanse of glass sliders that slip into the walls to merge the room with a deep, poolside loggia. The main level is completed by an office and en suite guest bedroom.

There are three more guest bedrooms with private bathrooms on the upper floor along with a lavish master suite that comprises a bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spacious sitting area with fireplace and balcony access through French doors. There are also two deluxe dressing rooms lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and a bathroom finished with a herringbone pattern marble tile floor and equipped with a two person soaking tub and a marble lined steam shower.

In addition to an en suite bedroom for less-favored guests, an anti-social teen or live-in domestic staff, the expensively finished subterranean level contains a fitness room, a family/games room with multiple wall-mounted televisions and a home theater with 130-inch screen and padded burgundy suede wall panels.

The flat, walled and hedge privatized backyard isn’t especially large but deftly arranged to comfortably incorporate extensive terracing and a couple of loggias for shaded lounging, a sport court and a pergola-shaded outdoor kitchen and dining pavilion next to a tile-accented saltwater swimming pool and spa jazzed up with a multi-colored LED lighting system.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

