Detroit Piston Blake Griffin Officially Lists Los Angeles Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

After an unsuccessful attempt last year to sell outside the Multiple Listing Service with an optimistic asking price pushing up on $12 million, NBA superstar Blake Griffin has officially hoisted his mansion in the posh Palisades Riviera area of L.A.’s prestigious Pacific Palisades community up for sale on the open market at $10.995 million. The former L.A. Laker power forward, now a Detroit Piston signed to a five-year contract valued at more than $171 million, purchased the then brand new modified Colonial mansion in the fall of 2013 for $9 million. With nearly 9,600-square-feet of casual luxury, the finely detailed residence sits behind secured gates on about one-third of an acre of landscaped grounds with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms over three floors.

Remarkably wide, espresso-stained hardwood floors, decorator ready bright white walls and oodles of custom millwork are featured throughout the main floor living and entertaining spaces that open to a warehouse-sized foyer under a 24-foot ceiling with a sweeping curved staircase. The formal living room has a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and a bank of telescopic glass sliders to the backyard while the ample formal dining room features a double-coffered ceiling treatment. Configured around a huge island with a six-seat snack bar, the high-end kitchen opens to a cozily proportioned family room with TV-surmounted fireplace and a wide expanse of glass sliders that slip into the walls to merge the room with a deep, poolside loggia. The main level is completed by an office and en suite guest bedroom.

There are three more guest bedrooms with private bathrooms on the upper floor along with a lavish master suite that comprises a bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spacious sitting area with fireplace and balcony access through French doors. There are also two deluxe dressing rooms lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and a bathroom finished with a herringbone pattern marble tile floor and equipped with a two person soaking tub and a marble lined steam shower.

In addition to an en suite bedroom for less-favored guests, an anti-social teen or live-in domestic staff, the expensively finished subterranean level contains a fitness room, a family/games room with multiple wall-mounted televisions and a home theater with 130-inch screen and padded burgundy suede wall panels.

The flat, walled and hedge privatized backyard isn’t especially large but deftly arranged to comfortably incorporate extensive terracing and a couple of loggias for shaded lounging, a sport court and a pergola-shaded outdoor kitchen and dining pavilion next to a tile-accented saltwater swimming pool and spa jazzed up with a multi-colored LED lighting system.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices