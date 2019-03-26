×
NBA Star Blake Griffin Finds Manhattan Beach House Is a Slam Dunk (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Price:
$4.15 million
Size:
3,598 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

NBA star Blake Griffin has yet to sell a Pacific Palisades mansion he’s been trying to unload since last year, but several snitches swear, and online documentation indicates, the 6’10” power forward nonetheless has shelled out $4.15 million for a brand new residence in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Handsome, relatively unassuming and not of any particular architectural vernacular, the roughly 3,600-square-foot, stone-accented residence sits on a narrow street in the low-key but high-cost beach community. The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a more than 600-square-foot finished basement with professional wet bar.

A casual, Dutch-style door set into a deep porch alongside the street-facing two-car garage opens to a lengthy entrance gallery and stair hall that passes the dining room before it opens to a great room-style living room and kitchen with airy 11-foot ceilings and a minimalist fireplace. A floor-to-ceiling bank of accordion-fold glass doors opens the living room to a loggia with built-in ceiling heaters and a gigantic, glass-panel garage door in the gourmet kitchen slides up to a tiny terrace with a postage-stamp-sized patch of lawn and built-in grill. Two of the three upstairs guest bedrooms have French doors to small balconies as does the master suite that also offers a fireplace, fitted walk-in closet and custom-tiled bathroom with a deep, two-person soaking tub and marble-lined steam shower.

Traded in 2018 from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons on a five-year contract valued at more than $170 million, Griffin’s more than 9,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades pad officially popped up on the open market earlier this year at just under $11 million. The six bedroom and 6.5 bathroom manse was floated as a whisper listing last year at almost $12 million.

