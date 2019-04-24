Billy Bush Lists Park City Retreat (EXCLUSIVE)

Former “Today” co-anchor Billy Bush has put his Rocky Mountain retreat in Park City, Utah, up for sale at $2.995 million. The veteran radio host and entertainment news correspondent, and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Sydney Davis, separated in the fall of 2016 after the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape emerged of him and then-reality-TV-star Donald Trump having a lewd conversation, acquired the property about 13 years ago for $2.1 million. Listed with Linsey Hampton at CooperWynn Real Estate, the stone-accented residence was built in 2004 on about three-quarters of an acre just outside of the historic Old Town area with panoramic cross-valley views of the Park City Mountain Resort. There are four bedrooms, and four full and two half bathrooms in just over 5,300 square feet over three floors.

Open-plan living spaces include a cavernous, comfortably furnished living room with a soaring wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, an asymmetrical stone fireplace and a gigantic arched window that opens to a slender deck. It’s a few steps up from the living room to an airy dining space and a chef-accommodating kitchen arranged around a large island and fitted with high-end commercial-style stainless steel appliances and granite countertops on two-tone wood cabinetry. There’s a master suite with stone fireplace on the main floor along with an office that does double-duty as a spare guest bedroom with a bespoke built-in Murphy bed while two spacious guest bedrooms on the top level each have a private bath. A family room with another stone fireplace plus a kitchen-sized wet bar is tucked discreetly down into the lower level along with a ski prep room and a second master suite with a steam shower in the bathroom.

Bush and Davis also have their longtime family home in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino, Calif., up for sale at almost $5.4 million. Designed and built in 1950 by late and influential architect Paul Revere Williams and purchased by the erstwhile couple in 2004 for a bit more than $3 million, the handsome, Cape-Cod-meets-Colonial-Revival style residence has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in close to 5,400 square feet plus a roughly 1,000-square-foot poolside guesthouse with another two bedrooms, a bathroom and a lounge with complete kitchen.