Bill Hader Picks Up Pacific Palisades Contemporary Villa

A clean-lined contemporary villa on a low-key but high-cost street in a quietly plum Pacific Palisades, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for about $4.2 million and word on the celebrity real estate street is the new owner is showbiz polymath and Emmy darling Bill Hader, winner of two of the 15 Emmys for which he’s been nominated over the past decade. The busy-as-a-beaver writer, director, actor, producer and comedian became an Emmy winner for his work on “South Park” in 2009 before he landed four more Emmy nominations and a prestigious Peabody Award as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” These days, he’s the co-creator and co-star of the twice-Emmy-nominated IFC mockumentary series “Documentary Now!” as well as the co-creator and 2019 Emmy-winning star of HBO’s dark comedy “Barry.”

Built a handful of years ago, the family-sized, two-story residence contains five bedrooms plus an office and four full and two half bathrooms in about 4,300 square feet. Just inside the front door, a wood-floored formal sitting room has a curiously small fireplace and huge floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the front garden while a separate dining room features a built-in china hutch and a grand, room-wide bank of glass sliders to the backyard. Configured around a gigantic, doublewide island with top-end finishes and premium-grade appliances, the sleek, all-white kitchen is open to a family room that spills out to a relatively compact, hedge-lined backyard that manages to comfortably squeeze in a lengthy strip of low-maintenance faux-grassing, a built-in grilling station and a long, narrow, above-ground swimming pool and spa cleverly disguised in a series of terraced concrete planters.

The buyer was represented in the deal by Max Nelson at the Agency while the seller was repped by Michael Edlen at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.