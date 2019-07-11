×

Bill Hader Picks Up Pacific Palisades Contemporary Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Hader House
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Location:
Pacific Palisades
Price:
$4.2 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

A clean-lined contemporary villa on a low-key but high-cost street in a quietly plum Pacific Palisades, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for about $4.2 million and word on the celebrity real estate street is the new owner is showbiz polymath and Emmy darling Bill Hader, winner of two of the 15 Emmys for which he’s been nominated over the past decade. The busy-as-a-beaver writer, director, actor, producer and comedian became an Emmy winner for his work on “South Park” in 2009 before he landed four more Emmy nominations and a prestigious Peabody Award as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” These days, he’s the co-creator and co-star of the twice-Emmy-nominated IFC mockumentary series “Documentary Now!” as well as the co-creator and 2019 Emmy-winning star of HBO’s dark comedy “Barry.”

Built a handful of years ago, the family-sized, two-story residence contains five bedrooms plus an office and four full and two half bathrooms in about 4,300 square feet. Just inside the front door, a wood-floored formal sitting room has a curiously small fireplace and huge floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the front garden while a separate dining room features a built-in china hutch and a grand, room-wide bank of glass sliders to the backyard. Configured around a gigantic, doublewide island with top-end finishes and premium-grade appliances, the sleek, all-white kitchen is open to a family room that spills out to a relatively compact, hedge-lined backyard that manages to comfortably squeeze in a lengthy strip of low-maintenance faux-grassing, a built-in grilling station and a long, narrow, above-ground swimming pool and spa cleverly disguised in a series of terraced concrete planters.

The buyer was represented in the deal by Max Nelson at the Agency while the seller was repped by Michael Edlen at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Dirt

  • Bill Hader House

    Bill Hader Picks Up Pacific Palisades Contemporary Villa

    A clean-lined contemporary villa on a low-key but high-cost street in a quietly plum Pacific Palisades, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for about $4.2 million and word on the celebrity real estate street is the new owner is showbiz polymath and Emmy darling Bill Hader, winner of two of the 15 Emmys for which he’s [...]

  • Lena Dunham House

    Lena Dunham Loses on Sale of Brooklyn Condo

    Lena Dunham was so eager to get rid of a fashionably designed condo in a trendy, full-service building in Brooklyn’s hipster-swarmed Williamsburg neighborhood that she’s sold it, according to recently recorded city records, for a smidgen more than $2.627 million, nearly $275,000 less than the $2.9 million the “Girls” and “Camping” co-creator paid for the [...]

  • Seal Buys Malibu Mansion

    Seal Buys Mountaintop Retreat Above Malibu

    Henry Samuel, better known around the globe as four-time Grammy-winning singer-musician Seal, has plunked down a bit more than $3.5 million for a secluded mountaintop retreat near Topanga, Calif., in the scrubby, fire-scarred mountains above Malibu. Behind gates and out of sight down a long driveway on roughly three landscaped acres with wrap-around mountain and [...]

  • Adam Horowitz Buys Home in Valley

    Adam Horowitz Lands Home Buyer in Valley Village

    Having upgraded earlier in the year to a substantially larger and considerably more expensive home, “Lost” writer-producer and “Once Upon a Time” creator Adam Horowitz has hoisted his former home in the relatively uncelebrated San Fernando Valley community of Valley Village, Calif., up for sale at not quite $2.2 million. Digital listings indicate the comfortably [...]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Selling Malibu Mansion

    Ryan Kavanaugh Cuts Price, Sells Malibu Estate

    After three, long and no-doubt frustrating years on and off the market, Ryan Kavanaugh has finally sold his Nantucket-inspired Malibu estate for $8.1 million. Still a tidy sum above the $7 million the film producer and financier paid in 2013, the sale price is nonetheless a far cry from the not quite $10 million originally [...]

  • Petra Ecclestone House

    Petra Ecclestone Downsizes to $22 Million Brentwood Mansion

    Mere days after selling the infamous Spelling Manor for a record $119.7 million in cash, records show that 30-year-old Formula One racing heiress Petra Ecclestone has significantly downsized her residential circumstances with the $22.7 million purchase of a new home in the family-friendly and wildly wealthy Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood. Sited prominently on a [...]

  • Anthony Zuiker House

    Anthony Zuiker Buys Malibu Beach House From Brooklyn-Bound Kevin Durant

    Professional basketball superstar Kevin Durant has sold his airy beach house on Malibu’s Broad Beach after just two months on the market, and recorded documents indicate the buyer is “CSI” juggernaut creator Anthony Zuiker. Unfortunately for the former Golden State Warrior, who will likely have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad