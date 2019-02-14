‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie Sells Gotham Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gotham” star Ben McKenzie has sold a condo at the eco-minded Riverhouse complex in New York City’s Battery Park City that was last listed at $2.675 million. (Property records do not yet reflect a purchase price.) Married in 2017 to his Brazilian born and New York City raised “Gotham” co-star Morena Baccarin, the former “O.C.” star purchased the 15th floor apartment over the summer of 2015 for $2.4 million.

With honey-toned hardwood floors and perfectly acceptable if less than optimal northeast exposure through huge windows that don’t quite drop to the floor but do kiss the ten-foot ceilings, the 1,524-square-foot unit is configured with two bedrooms and two bathrooms that flank an almost 27-foot long great room. A lengthy, L-shaped entrance gallery is lined with doors that open to closets, laundry machines, the guest bedroom and a bathroom while the compact, efficiently arranged open-plan kitchen has minimalist wood cabinetry free of any extraneous detailing such as handles and a snow-white counter top that makes an organic swoop over the edge of the center island before it drops at an angle all the way to the floor. Large enough to accommodate an ample office area or small lounge, the master suite has three closets, one a decent sized walk-in, plus a window-free bathroom unusually fitted with an eye-grabbing baby-blue solid-surface counter top on its double-sink vanity.

Situated along a waterfront park just west of Tribeca’s tony southern flank, the 32-floor, gold-level LEED certified complex has more than 250 units where residents receive filtered water and twice-filtered air and have access to a laundry list of amenities that include an attended lobby, on-site parking, a fitness center with yoga studio, a 50-foot lap-lane swimming pool, a children’s playroom and a landscaped communal terrace.

McKenzie formerly owned a home in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon that he let go of in 2015 for almost $1.9 million while Baccarin shed two properties in Los Angeles last year, a charming Spanish duplex in the up-and-coming Atwater Village neighborhood next door to Glendale and a hill-topping residence in the Silver Lake area she picked up in 2012 for a smidgen more than $1.2 million and sold to veteran soap-story actor Blake Berris and writer/director Alexandra McGuinness for a bit above $2 million.

Listing photos: Halstead Real Estate (via StreetEasy)