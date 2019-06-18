Bella Thorne Snags Secluded Mountaintop Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran actress, YA genre novelist, poetry writing memoirist andsocial media mogul Bella Thorne, who’s fearlessly assumed the squeaky clean young Disney star-turned-provocative wild child role once pioneered by Miley Cyrus and who frequently posts personal and racy images to her nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, has swapped her conventional suburban home in the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks community, albeit one she painted a funky deep purple that all of her neighbors probably don’t love, for a secluded and semi-remote $3.3 million spread in the rugged mountains near Topanga, Calif., between Malibu and Calabasas.

Sequestered down a private, gated lane and perched high along a slender ridge with wrap-around mountain and peek-a-boo ocean and city lights views, the ten-acre estate’s luxuriously appointed, generically Mediterranean main house contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms while a detached guesthouse provides another bedroom and bathroom. Interior spaces include a grand, double-height foyer with twin curved staircases, an also double-height living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen arranged around a large island.

Several of the ample guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and/or French doors to a balcony or terrace while the master suite offers a fireplace and a private balcony. There’s also a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with a two-person soaking tub set into a tiled niche lined with windows that frame serene mountain views. Outside the family room, a large, sun-baked patio with a built-in grilling station gives way to a flat, grassy expanse that surrounds a Spanish tile-accented swimming pool and spa and a fire pit at the center of a circular built-in banquette.

The property was listed with Paul Ferra and Melissa Oliver, both with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Thorne was represented by Brandon Melgar at Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz.

The now 21-year-old 2015 Teen Choice Award winner, with at least half of a dozen projects in various stages of production, including the indie revenge thriller ”Leave Not One Alive,” opposite Oscar winner Melissa Leo, and who just this week proactively released nude photos of herself rather than be blackmailed by an alleged hacker who threatened to release them, acquired her Sherman Oaks home in the fall of 2016 for a bit more than $2 million. Last year she gave Vogue.com a tour of the by-any-standard outlandishly decorated residence that has been viewed nearly six million times and during which she claimed she paid the for roughly 4,500 square foot luxury home largely with the proceeds of sponsored Instagram posts, which at that time fetched her an astonishing $65,000 per posting.