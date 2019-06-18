×
Bella Thorne Snags Secluded Mountaintop Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Topanga, Calif.
Price:
$3.3 million
Size:
5,853 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms plus one-bed/one-bath guesthouse

Veteran actress, YA genre novelist, poetry writing memoirist andsocial media mogul Bella Thorne, who’s fearlessly assumed the squeaky clean young Disney star-turned-provocative wild child role once pioneered by Miley Cyrus and who frequently posts personal and racy images to her nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, has swapped her conventional suburban home in the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks community, albeit one she painted a funky deep purple that all of her neighbors probably don’t love, for a secluded and semi-remote $3.3 million spread in the rugged mountains near Topanga, Calif., between Malibu and Calabasas.

Sequestered down a private, gated lane and perched high along a slender ridge with wrap-around mountain and peek-a-boo ocean and city lights views, the ten-acre estate’s luxuriously appointed, generically Mediterranean main house contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms while a detached guesthouse provides another bedroom and bathroom. Interior spaces include a grand, double-height foyer with twin curved staircases, an also double-height living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen arranged around a large island.

More Dirt

Several of the ample guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and/or French doors to a balcony or terrace while the master suite offers a fireplace and a private balcony. There’s also a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with a two-person soaking tub set into a tiled niche lined with windows that frame serene mountain views. Outside the family room, a large, sun-baked patio with a built-in grilling station gives way to a flat, grassy expanse that surrounds a Spanish tile-accented swimming pool and spa and a fire pit at the center of a circular built-in banquette.

The property was listed with Paul Ferra and Melissa Oliver, both with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Thorne was represented by Brandon Melgar at Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz.

The now 21-year-old 2015 Teen Choice Award winner, with at least half of a dozen projects in various stages of production, including the indie revenge thriller ”Leave Not One Alive,” opposite Oscar winner Melissa Leo, and who just this week proactively released nude photos of herself rather than be blackmailed by an alleged hacker who threatened to release them, acquired her Sherman Oaks home in the fall of 2016 for a bit more than $2 million. Last year she gave Vogue.com a tour of the by-any-standard outlandishly decorated residence that has been viewed nearly six million times and during which she claimed she paid the for roughly 4,500 square foot luxury home largely with the proceeds of sponsored Instagram posts, which at that time fetched her an astonishing $65,000 per posting.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Bella Thorne House

    Bella Thorne Snags Secluded Mountaintop Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran actress, YA genre novelist, poetry writing memoirist andsocial media mogul Bella Thorne, who’s fearlessly assumed the squeaky clean young Disney star-turned-provocative wild child role once pioneered by Miley Cyrus and who frequently posts personal and racy images to her nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, has swapped her conventional suburban home in the San [...]

  • Jay Stein House

    Stein Mart's Jay Stein Hangs $29.5 Million Price Tag on Beverly Hills Modern

    Less than three years after their $22.5 million splurge on an ultra-slick Beverly Hills mansion, businessman Jay Stein and his longtime wife Deanie have officially flipped out, re-listing the rakishly attractive spread with a $29.5 million ask. Though it does not appear the avid midcentury photograph collectors have made any significant alterations to the .77-acre [...]

  • RuPaul House

    Drag Superstar and TV Host RuPaul Lists Home Above the Sunset Strip

    On the much-publicized heels of last week’s premiere of a three-week test run of a self-titled daytime talk show, uninymic drag superstar and budding showbiz mogul RuPaul has put his glamorously dressed, circa 1960s home high in Bird Streets nabe above L.A.’s Sunset Strip up for sale at a number so close to $5 million [...]

  • Simon Helberg House

    Simon Helberg Upgrades to Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

    Simon Helberg has marked the end of his long, lucrative run as one of the high-paid co-stars of the spectacularly popular megahit sitcom “Big Bang Theory” with the just shy of $6.9 million acquisition of a conscientiously restored and updated, early 1930s Spanish Colonial residence in one of the more coveted neighborhoods in L.A.’s Los [...]

  • Steve Kloves House

    Steve Kloves Lists Loft-Style West Hollywood Condo

    Screenwriter and occasional director Steve Kloves has put his West Hollywood condo up for sale at next to $1.2 million. Kloves, who wrote and directed the critically acclaimed box office disappointment “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” acquired the loft-style unit less than a year ago for just under $1 million dollars. The nearly 1,300 square foot, [...]

  • Byron Allen House

    Byron Allen Adds $20 Million Beverly Hills Mansion to Bulging Portfolio

    While he awaits the upcoming Supreme Court review of his high-profile $20 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against Comcast, media magnate Byron Allen has selected an upgraded location for residential relaxation. The owner and founder of billion-dollar Entertainment Studios — which owns The Weather Channel and Fox Sports Group, among other assets — has splashed out nearly [...]

  • BD Wong House

    BD Wong Buys Into Deconsecrated Brooklyn Heights Church

    Star of stage and screen BD Wong has picked up a $1.25 million duplex apartment in a deconsecrated Gothic Revival-style former Presbyterian church on a bustling corner in Brooklyn, N.Y.’s historic, charming and relatively affluent Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. First sussed out by the property gossips at the NY Post and listed with Terry Naini and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

