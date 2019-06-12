BD Wong Buys Into Deconsecrated Brooklyn Heights Church

Star of stage and screen BD Wong has picked up a $1.25 million duplex apartment in a deconsecrated Gothic Revival-style former Presbyterian church on a bustling corner in Brooklyn, N.Y.’s historic, charming and relatively affluent Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

First sussed out by the property gossips at the NY Post and listed with Terry Naini and Emilia Sultan of Brown Harris Stevens, the two-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom maisonette-style unit, with a semi-private entry, measures in at 1,550 square feet and features wide plank pumpkin pine floorboards, a sculptural switchback staircase and a handful of pastel-toned stained glass windows preserved from the mid-19th century building’s ecclesiastical days. There is a 22-foot high section of the ceiling over a portion of the 27-foot long living room, a den/TV lounge is easily converted to a third bedroom and the dining room is nicely separate. Marketing materials indicate the tiny, windowless galley kitchen is in need of a redo and the bathrooms are “livable yet dated.” Upstairs, a lofted office area leads to two average-sized bedrooms, each dominated by a gigantic stained glass window and the slightly larger master bedroom with two closets and a compact, windowless en suite bathroom.

The acclaimed thespian, who in the late 1980s took home a prestigious Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award for his lead role in the Broadway production of “M. Butterfly,” and who has appeared in recent years as a series regular on the television thrillers “Mr. Robot” and “Gotham,” previously owned an idiosyncratic loft in Manhattan’s Noho nabe that he sold in 2014 for its full asking price of $3.25 million. And, just over three years ago, the veteran “Law & Order: SVU” star shelled out not quite $1.5 million for a comprehensively rehabbed two-unit townhouse property in Brooklyn’s historic Stuyvesant Heights neighborhood that property records indicate he still owns.