×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BD Wong Buys Into Deconsecrated Brooklyn Heights Church

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
BDWong_BK2
BDWong_BK3
BDWong_BK4
BDWong_BK5
View Gallery 7 Images
Location:
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Price:
$1.25 million
Size:
1,550 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Star of stage and screen BD Wong has picked up a $1.25 million duplex apartment in a deconsecrated Gothic Revival-style former Presbyterian church on a bustling corner in Brooklyn, N.Y.’s historic, charming and relatively affluent Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

First sussed out by the property gossips at the NY Post and listed with Terry Naini and Emilia Sultan of Brown Harris Stevens, the two-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom maisonette-style unit, with a semi-private entry, measures in at 1,550 square feet and features wide plank pumpkin pine floorboards, a sculptural switchback staircase and a handful of pastel-toned stained glass windows preserved from the mid-19th century building’s ecclesiastical days. There is a 22-foot high section of the ceiling over a portion of the 27-foot long living room, a den/TV lounge is easily converted to a third bedroom and the dining room is nicely separate. Marketing materials indicate the tiny, windowless galley kitchen is in need of a redo and the bathrooms are “livable yet dated.” Upstairs, a lofted office area leads to two average-sized bedrooms, each dominated by a gigantic stained glass window and the slightly larger master bedroom with two closets and a compact, windowless en suite bathroom.

The acclaimed thespian, who in the late 1980s took home a prestigious Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award for his lead role in the Broadway production of “M. Butterfly,” and who has appeared in recent years as a series regular on the television thrillers “Mr. Robot” and “Gotham,” previously owned an idiosyncratic loft in Manhattan’s Noho nabe that he sold in 2014 for its full asking price of $3.25 million. And, just over three years ago, the veteran “Law & Order: SVU” star shelled out not quite $1.5 million for a comprehensively rehabbed two-unit townhouse property in Brooklyn’s historic Stuyvesant Heights neighborhood that property records indicate he still owns.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Dirt

  • Jan Koum House

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum Assembles an $80 Million Atherton Compound

    The leafy California town of Atherton has long garnered fame for its residents, many of whom are among the nation’s wealthiest. In the decades following its 1860s beginnings, when city founder Faxon Atherton and other Gold Rush-rich capitalists chose to build their country estates in the area, Atherton became known as a bastion of quiet [...]

  • John Wells Buys Hancock Park Mansion

    John Wells Snags Former Home of Francis Coppola

    A stately English Tudor residence once owned by Francis Ford Coppola and located in L.A.’s ritzy Hancock Park has been sold for a mite more than $7 million to another showbiz heavy hitter: film, television and theater producer John Wells. With verdant views over the manicured greens and fairways of the Wilshire Country Club, and [...]

  • Pete Wentz Selling Encino Home

    Pete Wentz Falls Out of Encino and Into Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    After musician Pete Wentz quietly upsized his residential circumstances with the clandestine acquisition of a multimillion-dollar property in a guard-gated enclave high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, he’s hung a just shy of $2.4 million price on his former home in Encino. The latter residence, a low-slung hacienda-style affair in the discreetly tony Amestoy [...]

  • Gideon Raff Hous

    Gideon Raff Lists Secluded Hideaway Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gideon Raff, two-time Emmy winning executive producer of “Homeland,” has put his former home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for grabs at just under $2.4 million. For those who might like to test-drive the property, which Raff acquired in 2013 for $1.4 million, it is alternatively available as an unfurnished [...]

  • Shaun White Malibu House

    Shaun White Lists Blufftop Malibu Compound for $27 Million

    Summer is upon us, and with the heat traditionally comes swarms of qualified buyers seeking an oceanside investment. Shaun White is hoping at least one of them will take a shine to his cliffside two-house compound in Malibu, which has just popped up for grabs with a heavy-duty total asking price of $27.25 million. The [...]

  • Stephen Dorff Hous

    Stephen Dorff Sells Malibu Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

    After more than a year on the market, Stephen Dorff has sold his beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., for $7.5 million. The third season “True Detective” co-star accepted nearly half a million dollars below the last asking price of $7.98 million and close to $1 million under the original, pie-in-the-sky price of $8.45 million. Nonetheless, [...]

  • Kevin Bright House

    Kevin Bright Seeks Buyer for Broad Beach Compound

    Veteran sitcom director and producer Kevin Bright has put his beachfront compound in Malibu, Calif., on the market at $13.995 million. Situated on more than half of an acre with 80-feet of frontage on prestigious and pricey if rapidly eroding Broad Beach, with off-street parking for more than a dozen cars, the Craftsman-inspired contemporary compound [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad