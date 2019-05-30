×
'NCIS' Star Barrett Foa Picks Up Beachwood Canyon Home (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.08 million
Size:
1,964 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Broadway veteran and television actor Barrett Foa, who since 2009 has been one of the many main characters on the military/police procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has changed up his West Coast residential circumstances with the a not-quite $2.1 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed ranch-style home in the foothills above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon. Built in the late 1950s on a hillside parcel and extensively overhauled last year with a clean-lined mid-century modern flair by Krieglelein Design, the modestly sized, single-story residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,964 square feet.

A petite but proper entrance hall gives way to a south-facing living room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace brazenly painted jet black and filled with natural light through huge picture windows that frame panoramic cross-canyon and mountain views. With built-in banquette seating upholstered in a perennially chic blue and white batik print, the adjoining dining area is open over a breakfast bar to a somewhat small but nimbly arranged kitchen with snow-white solid-surface countertops that waterfall over the ends of charcoal-colored custom cabinets.

Both guest bedrooms are conveniently en suite with direct access to decks — one of them is located directly off the living room and, hence, is arguably better suited as a den or home office — while the master bedroom is enhanced with navy-blue grass cloth wall coverings and also offers glass sliders to a slim, oak tree-shaded deck along with a roomy bathroom with an open, marble-sheathed shower area and a row of high windows through which are postcard-ready views of the Hollywood sign. Multiple outdoor spaces include several decks with canyon, mountain and city lights views plus a mostly fenced side yard lined with newly planted privet hedges and large enough, per marketing materials, to accommodate a swimming pool.

The seller was represented by Karen Lower at Compass while Foa was represented by Elisa Ritt, also at Compass.

This is not the first home in Los Angeles purchased by the Manhattan born and bred thespian who has trod the hallowed boards of Broadway several times, including in the smash hits “Mamma Mia!” and “Avenue Q,” and over the summer of 2012 he shelled out just over $1.4 million for a two-bedroom architectural residence just above the Sunset Strip that he sold just about a year later for almost $1.7 million, way above its just-over $1.3 million asking price. And, for now at least, the actor continues to own an aggressively boxy, triple-story contemporary with two bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in the Silver Lake area he snapped up about three years ago for $1.35 million.

