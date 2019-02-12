×
Armie Hammer Slides Into Hancock Park Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

Armie Hammer Buys Hancock Park Mansion
Location:
Los Angeles, Calf.
Price:
$4.715 million
Size:
6,275 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

A quietly dignified residence on in Los Angeles’ historic and historically well-to-do Hancock Park neighborhood has been sold for a tetch more than $4.7 million to an anonymous trust, and two ear-the-ground tattletales, including ever-reliable real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, swear the new owners are “On the Basis of Sex” star Armie Hammer and actress/baked goods entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. Secured behind gates and demurely obscured behind a jumble of trees and shrubbery, the faux-timbered English Tudor measures in at roughly 6,300 square feet with four and potentially more bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms over three floors.

Original architectural details remain throughout the updated 1920s residence that opens to a grand, double-height entry flanked by an even more extravagantly capacious living room and a baronial, wood-paneled dining room. A double-sided fireplace in the living room is shared with an office/library. An adjoining sunroom-style family room with custom media cabinet is lined with oversize windows. Service quarters include a large if otherwise ordinary and slightly dated high-end kitchen arranged around a large work island, along with a staff bedroom and bathroom, an oversize laundry room and a separate breakfast room that opens to the backyard.

There are two en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, one with a vintage-tiled bathroom. The master bedroom stretches more than 30-feet long with a fireplace, a large, outdated bathroom and an enviable pair of fitted walk-in closets. Finished space tucked up into the third floor attic includes a multipurpose room with high ceilings and a bathroom. The not especially spacious, tree-shaded and hedge-privatized backyard incorporates extensive flagstone terracing and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa set against a man-made tumble of boulders.

listing photos: The Bienstock Group

  • Armie Hammer Buys Hancock Park Mansion

    A quietly dignified residence on in Los Angeles' historic and historically well-to-do Hancock Park neighborhood has been sold for a tetch more than $4.7 million to an anonymous trust, and two ear-the-ground tattletales, including ever-reliable real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, swear the new owners are "On the Basis of Sex" star Armie Hammer and actress/baked [...]

