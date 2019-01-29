Ari Emanuel Endeavors to Sell in Mandeville Canyon

William Morris Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel has placed his modern art-filled contemporary residence in the celeb-favored Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles up for grabs with an A-List price tag just shy of $19 million. Designed by L.A.-based architect Marc Whipple and inspired by legendary Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, the striking residence was acquired by the Hollywood power player just over three years ago for a bit more than $16.5 million.

A carefully arranged assemblage of cubic shapes punctuated by slender windows and vast expanses of glass, the single-level modern Mediterranean sits on three-quarters of an acre with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 5,700 square feet. A detached guesthouse defined by a monolithic smooth concrete exterior wall pierced by a scattershot assortment of small windows offers a double-height lounge with fireplace plus a full kitchen, lofted bedroom and bathroom.

Fluidly integrated but clearly defined living spaces include an airy living room with huge expanses of chalky white walls and a formal dining room featuring a minimalist fireplace below a cleverly placed skylight. With shimmering, stainless steel countertops, a sleek mix of unadorned white and charcoal cabinetry and a built-in dining table attached to the long center island, the galley kitchen is open to a family room that features a theatrical fireplace set into an otherwise solid wall of glass. A semicircular, lake-sized swimming pool dramatically meets the edge of the back of the house next to a sheltered dining patio and gives way to a verdant sweep of liberally irrigated lawn.

So the scuttlebutt goes, the property was leased by comedian Chelsea Handler back in 2010 for about $35,000 per month; and the adjacent property, a 4,300-square-foot fixer-upper on nearly half of an acre that Emanuel snapped up last year in an off-market deal valued at $11.5 million, “could also be available” for purchase, per marketing materials, at an additional, undisclosed amount.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland