×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ari Emanuel Endeavors to Sell in Mandeville Canyon

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ari Emanuel Jan Dirt
ariemanuel_mc2
ariemanuel_mc3
ariemanuel_mc4
ariemanuel_mc5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$18.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,700 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

William Morris Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel has placed his modern art-filled contemporary residence in the celeb-favored Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles up for grabs with an A-List price tag just shy of $19 million. Designed by L.A.-based architect Marc Whipple and inspired by legendary Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, the striking residence was acquired by the Hollywood power player just over three years ago for a bit more than $16.5 million.

A carefully arranged assemblage of cubic shapes punctuated by slender windows and vast expanses of glass, the single-level modern Mediterranean sits on three-quarters of an acre with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 5,700 square feet. A detached guesthouse defined by a monolithic smooth concrete exterior wall pierced by a scattershot assortment of small windows offers a double-height lounge with fireplace plus a full kitchen, lofted bedroom and bathroom.

Fluidly integrated but clearly defined living spaces include an airy living room with huge expanses of chalky white walls and a formal dining room featuring a minimalist fireplace below a cleverly placed skylight. With shimmering, stainless steel countertops, a sleek mix of unadorned white and charcoal cabinetry and a built-in dining table attached to the long center island, the galley kitchen is open to a family room that features a theatrical fireplace set into an otherwise solid wall of glass. A semicircular, lake-sized swimming pool dramatically meets the edge of the back of the house next to a sheltered dining patio and gives way to a verdant sweep of liberally irrigated lawn.

So the scuttlebutt goes, the property was leased by comedian Chelsea Handler back in 2010 for about $35,000 per month; and the adjacent property, a 4,300-square-foot fixer-upper on nearly half of an acre that Emanuel snapped up last year in an off-market deal valued at $11.5 million, “could also be available” for purchase, per marketing materials, at an additional, undisclosed amount.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Dirt

  • Ari Emanuel Jan Dirt

    Ari Emanuel Endeavors to Sell in Mandeville Canyon

    William Morris Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel has placed his modern art-filled contemporary residence in the celeb-favored Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles up for grabs with an A-List price tag just shy of $19 million. Designed by L.A.-based architect Marc Whipple and inspired by legendary Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, the striking residence was acquired by [...]

  • Lamorne Morris Jan Dirt

    'New Girl' Star Lamorne Morris Buys Newly Built Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    “New Girl” co-star Lamorne Morris, who starred in the 2018 freshman season of the National Geographic docudrama “Valley of the Boom” and is set to appear on the silver screen later this year in an as-yet-untitled Danny Boyle-directed musical comedy, has celebrated his ongoing professional success with the just over $3.1 million purchase of a [...]

  • Tony Hale arrives at the Patron

    'Veep's' Tony Hale Sells Los Feliz Traditional Home

    Tony Hale has finally sold his former home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a mite less than $1.6 million after the property spent three years on and off both the rental and sales markets. The two time Emmy-winning “Veep” and “Arrested Development” star and his Emmy-winning make-up artist wife, Martel Thompson [...]

  • Blake Griffin House

    Detroit Piston Blake Griffin Officially Lists Los Angeles Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    After an unsuccessful attempt last year to sell outside the Multiple Listing Service with an optimistic asking price pushing up on $12 million, NBA superstar Blake Griffin has officially hoisted his mansion in the posh Palisades Riviera area of L.A.’s prestigious Pacific Palisades community up for sale on the open market at $10.995 million. The [...]

  • Lucy Liu House

    Lucy Liu Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Hideaway in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York City-based film and television actress Lucy Liu has sold her home along a leafy lane in the Fryman Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $3.06 million. While $3 million is a giant pile of money by just about any financial standard, it’s substantially below the property’s last asking price of $3.5 million [...]

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Picks Up Secluded Studio City Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    A freshly refurbished and partly wood-clad residence tucked up against protected lands at the secluded, pin-drop quiet end of a leafy cul-de-sac in the celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., has been sold to an anonymously named blind trust that always impeccably resourced real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her pristine 1982 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad