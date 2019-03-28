Ari Emanuel Gets Over Asking for Mandeville Canyon Architectural

High-powered showbiz mover and shaker Ari Emanuel has, after just a couple of quick months on the market, sold an architecturally significant contemporary residence in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $19.375 million, a notable amount above the not quite $19 million asking price. The Endeavor CEO, who oversaw and recently completed the return of a $400 million investment from Saudi Public Investment in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, purchased the property in 2015 for $16.5 million and last year shelled out another $11.5 million for the half-acre fixer upper property next door. It’s unclear if the second property was sold in conjunction with the first but marketing materials indicate it was available at an additional, undisclosed amount.

Inspired by Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta and designed by L.A.-based architect Marc Whipple, the approximately 5,700 square foot home sits behind gates on about three-quarters of an acre with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a eye-catching, if slightly forbidding multi-level guesthouse with lofted bedroom, bathroom and double-height lounge area.

Airy and sophisticated living and entertaining spaces free of extraneous architectural adornment flow easily into one another as well as through full-height accordion fold glass doors to a series of terraces and courtyards. Just inside the front door the voluminous living room has a double-height ceiling pierced by a seemingly random assortment of small windows the fill the art gallery-like space with ambient natural light. The dining room includes a minimalist fireplace under a slender skylight that bathes the wall in sunlight and the crisply tailored, ultra-modern kitchen is completely open to an informal dining area and family room commodious enough to easily accommodate multiple seating area with a fireplace uniquely placed in a solid wall of frameless glass.

The five-star resort-worthy, semi-circular zero-edge swimming pool butts up against the back of the house alongside a sheltered dining patio and is surrounded by a flat expanse of liberally irrigated lawn.

In 2005, Emanuel and his estranged wife, Sarah Addington, shelled out $9.85 million for a just over half-acre estate along one of Brentwood’s more sought after streets that property records indicate was deeded over to Addington in 2017.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland