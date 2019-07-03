×

‘Doom Patrol’s’ April Bowlby Lists Hollywood Hills Mid-Century Cottage

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$999,999
Size:
(approx.) 1,300 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

A modest and mostly updated mid-century residence in the Hollywood Hills, owned by DC Universe’s web series “Doom Patrol” star April Bowlby, has come up for sale at a price so close to $1 million it might as well be $1 million. Bowlby, whose proverbial big break came in 2005 on the sitcom “Two and Half Men” and who later had a six-season run on the Lifetime series “Drop Dead Diva,” acquired the hillside home more than eight years ago for $675,000. Listed with Rodeo Realty’s Stamie Karakasidis, familiar to some as a cast member on the first season of “The Real L Word” reality program in 2010, and perched high above a quiet canyon street on a rugged, barely landscaped hillside atop a single-car garage, the roughly 1,300 sq. ft. late 1940s cottage has two bedrooms plus a small office with bespoke built-in desk and a single bathroom.

Nipped into a small, elevated porch atop a brick stairway, a cherry-red front door swings open to a pint-sized proper foyer and an angled, unconventionally shaped and smartly configured combination living and dining room with beamed ceiling and lustrous hardwood floors, a fireplace and a space-saving built-in dining banquette. Glass doors lead out to courtyard-style backyard notched into the precipitous slope behind the house. Completely separate but still open to the living/dining room, the unexpectedly spacious and up-to-date kitchen sports white marble countertops on white cabinetry with designer stainless steel appliances. The smaller bedroom has a row of three floor-to-ceiling picture windows, the larger master has a leafy, cross-canyon view and the clean and well maintained if dated bathroom features a tub/shower lined in peachy, flesh-colored ceramic tiles that appear to be original to the house.

    A modest and mostly updated mid-century residence in the Hollywood Hills, owned by DC Universe's web series "Doom Patrol" star April Bowlby, has come up for sale at a price so close to $1 million it might as well be $1 million. Bowlby, whose proverbial big break came in 2005 on the sitcom "Two and [...]

