‘CSI’ Creator Anthony Zuiker Sells Large House at Small Loss in Lake Arrowhead (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Zuiker was so eager to get rid of his former getaway in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., the three-time Emmy-nominated creator of the ubiquitously syndicated “CSI” megahit franchise sold it for $2.075 million, more than $400,000 under its too-rosy $2.5 million asking price and, even more noteworthy, just over $100,000 below the $2.18 million he and wife Michelle paid for the triple-story lakeside mansion in late 2017. Cleaved to a steep hillside above picturesque Grass Valley Lake about 90 miles east of Los Angeles, the not-quite 7,100-square-foot stone-faced manor house contains five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms over three floors that the lazy, infirm and laundry laden will be relieved to hear are serviced by an elevator.

The vacation-ready residence has a variety of living and entertaining spaces, including a cavernous open-plan living, dining and kitchen area on the top floor that spills out to a good-sized deck with elevated, serene views over the lake. Down on the lower levels, there’s a home theater, a huge game room with wet bar, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a small fitness room. One of the several guest bedrooms has a kitchenette while the top-floor master suite incorporates a private study, a fireplace and a lakeside terrace. A golf cart stored in a small garage tucked up under the house is the perfect, no-effort option to get from the house down a steep, concrete-paved path to the lake’s shore.

The Zuikers, who have owned a tropically landscaped, resort-like spread above Malibu’s Escondido Beach since 2012 when they scooped it up for $7.5 million, significantly upsized their real estate footprint in the Lake Arrowhead area in early 2018, just a handful of months after they bought the house they’ve just sold at a loss, with the not-quite $6.3 million purchase of a far more grand, lodge-style mansion of about 12,000 square feet set on 1.5 prime, lakeside acres.

Meghan Hardin and Steven Keefe, both with Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty, represented the Zuikers in the sale. The buyer was represented by James Marquez of Realty One Group.