Anthony Zuiker Buys Malibu Beach House From Brooklyn-Bound Kevin Durant

Professional basketball superstar Kevin Durant has sold his airy beach house on Malibu’s Broad Beach after just two months on the market, and recorded documents indicate the buyer is “CSI” juggernaut creator Anthony Zuiker.

Unfortunately for the former Golden State Warrior, who will likely have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured Achilles but was, nonetheless, “acquired” this week by the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year contract valued at up to $165 million, the $12.15 million sale price is substantially under the almost $13.5 million price tag and, even more noteworthy, just $100,000 above the $12.05 million he paid for the multi-story ocean-front contemporary only a bit more than a year ago. Fortunately for Durant, his astronomically deep pockets can easily weather the small fortune he surely lost when considering carrying costs, any improvement expenses he may have incurred and hefty real estate fees that could have easily topped half of a million dollars.

Cleaved to a steep slope along a postcard-ready cove at the end of a private, gated cul-de-sac, the slightly more than 5,100 square foot contemporary has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and four fireplaces over three floors serviced by an elevator. Spare, modern and relaxed with premium-quality finishes, light-filled interior spaces feature wide plank French oak floorboards, vast expanses of art-friendly white walls and vaulted ceilings that likely appealed to the nearly 7-foot tall two-time NBA champion. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels slide open to unite the house with three levels of decks with ocean, coastline and sunset views.

Under a massive skylight, the main living room has a minimalist, raised hearth fireplace set into a hand-burnished plaster wall while the adjoining dining room is completely open to an all-white kitchen expensively fitted with designer-grade appliances and Calacatta marble counter tops that waterfall over one end of a center island. The residence’s wide variety of other living and entertaining spaces include a cozy den, a home theater, a library, a lofted massage and exercise studio and a media lounge complete with a full kitchen, showy, glass-fronted wine cellar and direct access to an outdoor dining terrace with a private staircase to the beach.

The property was listed with James Harris, David Parnes and Sandro Dazzan, all from The Agency, while Zuiker was represented in the deal by The Agency’s Cooper Mount, as well as Chris Cortazzo from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Presumably, Durant will use some of his $40-ish million annual income from the Nets to acquire expensive new digs in New York City while Zuiker continues to make a quick shuffle of his southern California properties. The syndication rich TV titan’s Malibu residence of the last five or six years, a resort-style estate above Escondido Beach, is up for sale at almost $10 million after it was briefly available last year at just below $9.5 million. And, in late 2018 he shelled out $6.3 million for a 12,000 sq. ft. mansion on about 1.5 lake-front acres in the mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., where earlier this year he sold roughly 4,700 sq. ft. pond-front residence for just under $2.1 million, a tad less than the almost $2.2 million he paid in late 2017.