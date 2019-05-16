×
Anne Heche and James Tupper List Hollywood Home

Location:
Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$3.95 million
Size:
4,652 square feet, 5 bedrooms, bathrooms

Anne Heche and James Tupper confirmed the amicable end of their ten-year marriage more than a year ago, so it’s not too much of a surprise to celebrity property watchers that their former marital home along a tree-lined street in a Hancock Park-adjacent Hollywood neighborhood has come available for purchase outside the Multiple Listing Service for $3.95 million. The former couple, who met on the set of the ABC series “Men in Trees” and subsequently worked together on several projects including Syfy’s “Aftermath” and NBC’s “The Brave,” purchased the property in the fall of 2009 for $1.85 million and set it out as a high-end rental in 2017 at a fluctuating range of prices between $14,500 and $18,000 per month.

Represented by Billy Rose at the Agency, the two-story Tuscan-inspired Mediterranean villa was built in 2009 behind a shoulder-high privacy hedge and secured entry gates with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in close to 4,700 square feet done up in an eclectic, boho-glam decorative scheme that features a couple of eye-catching exotic light fixtures and a fetching plethora of intricately patterned antique rugs. Formal living and dining rooms, the former with a wood-burning fireplace, feature thick ceiling moldings and articulated archways while the cook-friendly kitchen is expensively fitted with statuary marble countertops and open to the family room under a double-height exposed wood cathedral ceiling. French doors on either side of an imposing carved stone fireplace lead to the backyard. There’s also a separate den/media lounge plus a main floor office easily utilized as a guest or staff bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

Each of the three guest bedrooms on the upper floor includes a designer-done bathroom and French doors to a Juliet balcony while the spacious master suite features a vaulted and beamed ceiling and contains three closets, one of them a walk-in, plus a marble bathroom with soaking tub and steam shower.

An arched loggia with stone floor tiles that are cool on the bare foot provides a shady respite from the often baking SoCal sunshine while a trellis extends along the rear façade to shade a dining patio and sunken lounge area next to a huge carved stone outdoor fireplace. The patio steps down to a cozily compact hedge-ringed backyard composed of a slim strip of lush lawn alongside a 30-foot-long swimming pool and open-air poolside cabana.

