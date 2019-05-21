Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Split and List in Los Feliz

Having split up earlier this year, actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have listed their 1920s Spanish Colonial residence that borders a busy thoroughfare in L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area for a wee bit less than $2.5 million. The erstwhile couple, whose romance took flight on the set of the “Pitch Perfect” musical film franchise, bought the property just over three years ago, shortly before they were married, for not quite $2 million.

Secured behind antique wooden gates that open to a walled garden and invisible behind a riotous tangle of mature trees, tropical shrubbery and a towering row of slender cypress trees, the not quite 3,200-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a studio apartment with a kitchenette atop a detached two-car garage. The property is listed with Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling at Compass.

Flamboyant, Solomonic columns support an arched loggia that overlooks the minimalistic front courtyard, and florid, decorative wrought-iron gates in the foyer swing open to an airy living room with dark and lustrous hardwood floors, a rusticated stone fireplace and French doors set into a fantastically humongous windowed arch. There’s a second, unexpectedly oversize arched window in the den, the separate dining room has French doors to a central courtyard and the kitchen is up-to-date if fairly ordinary, with a small, sunny breakfast area. Two ample guest bedrooms, one with an attached office or sitting room, share a vintage-style bathroom with claw-footed soaking tub, while the master bedroom has a steam shower-equipped bathroom and French doors to the backyard.

The house wraps around a courtyard cleverly fitted with retractable canvas awnings for sunlight moderation, and the otherwise pint-size backyard manages to squeeze in a tile-accented circular spa that spills over into a small swimming pool embellished with a whimsical row of mosaic turtles swimming along the bottom.