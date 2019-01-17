Angie Harmon Seeks Renter for Los Angeles Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

A comfortably humble if hardly inexpensive Los Angeles residence owned by fashion model turned bombshell “Baywatch Nights” actress Angie Harmon has come up for rent at $15,000 per month. The “Rizzoli & Isles” alum, who has long resided primarily in Charlotte, N.C., paid $3 million for the property in late 2015, about a year after she and former NFL player Jason Sehorn called an end to their 13-year marriage. Harmon has several times sought a well-financed tenant for the 2,338-square-foot, farmhouse-inspired 1940s cottage that’s tucked down a quiet cul-de-sac about 3.5 miles from the beach in a tightly packed Brentwood neighborhood. The modestly proportioned four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom home first popped up as a rental in 2016 at $15,000 per month and then again the following year at $13,500 per month.

A small foyer is flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a stone-faced fireplace and both with white-painted hardwood floors and dark wood beams across the ceiling. The galley kitchen isn’t particularly big but is fitted with high-end finishes and up-to-date stainless steel appliances plus it accommodates an informal dining area while the adjacent family room has a voluminous double-height ceiling and a white brick fireplace. There are three guest and family bedrooms on the main floor and the master suite occupies the entire upper level with a semi-private lofted lounge above the family room, an airy bedroom and a vintage-style bathroom with classic claw-footed soaking tub.

A deep, L-shaped veranda that runs along the back of the house outside the family room steps down to a decomposed granite dining patio next a skylight-topped two-car garage converted to additional living space and perfectly suited as an art studio, gym or office space. Behind the house and next to the garage/studio, a small swimming pool is surrounded by tropical plantings. Listing photos show the home as it was furnished and appointed at the time of Harmon’s 2015 purchase and current marketing materials note the fireplaces “may or may not be in working condition.”

Now blissfully dating “Days of Our Lives” star Greg Vaughan, Harmon has long made her primary home an elegantly proportioned red brick Georgian on about 2.5 acres hidden down a private lane in the affluent and picturesquely wooded Old Providence neighborhood about seven miles south of downtown Charlotte, N.C., that she and Sehorn acquired in 2010 for $3.3 million.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman