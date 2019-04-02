Alice Eve Lists Bungalow in Hollywood Dell (EXCLUSIVE)

English actress Alice Eve, a recently naturalized American citizen, has set her stylishly appointed and deliciously secluded 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood out for sale on the open market at almost $1.5 million. Set to appear on the silver screen in an as-yet-untitled biopic about the late Roger Ailes as well as in the anticipated television period drama “Belgravia,” written by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, Eve acquired the unpretentious residence almost four years ago for $925,000. Behind gates that open to a graveled driveway and secreted behind a thick privet hedge amid a jungle-like tumble of leafy trees and dense foliage, the just over 1,200-square-foot bungalow has three bedrooms but just one, albeit snazzily renovated, bathroom.

A petite, elevated porch offers a cushioned banquette, and the light-filled living room benefits from coved ceilings, a vintage brick fireplace and a gigantic bay window. The adjoining dining room does double duty as a library. The kitchen has updated appliances and outdated terra cotta-colored granite countertops on ordinary, dove-gray raised-panel cabinetry.

A towering retaining wall that holds back the precipitous hillside behind the house allows for a slender if slightly claustrophobic patio to wrap around the back of the house where a staircase climbs to a sun-splashed and partly decked aerie for dinning and lounging amid leafy treetops and tropical plantings.

The actress has also appeared in “Iron Fist,” “Black Mirror” and “Ordeal by Innocence.”

listing photos: Rodeo Realty