×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alice Eve Lists Bungalow in Hollywood Dell (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alice Eve Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion
AliceEve_HH2
AliceEve_HH3
AliceEve_HH4
AliceEve_HH5
View Gallery 10 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.45 million
Size:
1,230 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

English actress Alice Eve, a recently naturalized American citizen, has set her stylishly appointed and deliciously secluded 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood out for sale on the open market at almost $1.5 million. Set to appear on the silver screen in an as-yet-untitled biopic about the late Roger Ailes as well as in the anticipated television period drama “Belgravia,” written by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, Eve acquired the unpretentious residence almost four years ago for $925,000. Behind gates that open to a graveled driveway and secreted behind a thick privet hedge amid a jungle-like tumble of leafy trees and dense foliage, the just over 1,200-square-foot bungalow has three bedrooms but just one, albeit snazzily renovated, bathroom.

A petite, elevated porch offers a cushioned banquette, and the light-filled living room benefits from coved ceilings, a vintage brick fireplace and a gigantic bay window. The adjoining dining room does double duty as a library. The kitchen has updated appliances and outdated terra cotta-colored granite countertops on ordinary, dove-gray raised-panel cabinetry.

A towering retaining wall that holds back the precipitous hillside behind the house allows for a slender if slightly claustrophobic patio to wrap around the back of the house where a staircase climbs to a sun-splashed and partly decked aerie for dinning and lounging amid leafy treetops and tropical plantings.

The actress has also appeared in “Iron Fist,” “Black Mirror” and “Ordeal by Innocence.”

listing photos: Rodeo Realty

 

 

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Dirt

  • Alice Eve Buys Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Alice Eve Lists Bungalow in Hollywood Dell (EXCLUSIVE)

    English actress Alice Eve, a recently naturalized American citizen, has set her stylishly appointed and deliciously secluded 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood out for sale on the open market at almost $1.5 million. Set to appear on the silver screen in an as-yet-untitled biopic about the late Roger Ailes as well as [...]

  • Jim Belushi House

    Jim Belushi Swaps Brokers, Slashes Price in Brentwood

    After more than three years with no deep-pocketed takers willing to take the plunge, Jim Belushi has swapped his former real estate agents for another Platinum Triangle powerhouse broker and unceremoniously chopped one million dollars off the asking price of his longtime house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Calif., that now stands at [...]

  • Jessica Alba House

    Jessica Alba Lists Former Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having upgraded to a substantially larger home privately sequestered inside an exclusive gated enclave in the mansion-filled mountains above Beverly Hills, Jessica Alba has put her former home in the Franklin Canyon area of Beverly Hills up for sale at $6.195 million. The veteran actress and eco-friendly baby and household goods tycoon, co-star of the [...]

  • Ari Emanuel House

    Ari Emanuel Gets Over Asking for Mandeville Canyon Architectural

    High-powered showbiz mover and shaker Ari Emanuel has, after just a couple of quick months on the market, sold an architecturally significant contemporary residence in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $19.375 million, a notable amount above the not quite $19 million asking price. The Endeavor CEO, who oversaw and recently completed [...]

  • Charlie Sheen House

    Charlie Sheen Discounts Beverly Hills Mansion...Again

    After more than a year on the market at steadily declining prices that began at a pie-in-the-sky $10 million, Charlie Sheen has engaged the services of new listing agents and re-listed his infamous Beverly Hills mansion with a freshly and steeply discounted number so close to $8 million it might as well be $8 million. [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Seek Sale of Iconic Villa in Beverly Hills

    Buckle up. Here they go again. Property mad chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and equestrian-minded “Arrested Development” star Portia de Rossi have flipped an iconic, showbiz-pedigreed residence in the expensively fashionable Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills back on the market at almost $18 million after buying it less than seven months ago for exactly [...]

  • Brenda Hampton Selling Los Angeles Home

    TV Writer-Producer Brenda Hampton Seeks Sale of Toluca Lake Estate

    Seasoned television writer-producer Brenda Hampton has hung a nearly $4.5 million price tag on her showbiz-pedigreed estate nestled into a leafy cranny of L.A.’s Toluca Lake community. Once owned by silver-screen idol William Holden, who hosted the 1952 wedding reception of Ronald and Nancy Reagan on the property, the “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad