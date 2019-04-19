×
‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Lists Remote Lakeside Hideaway Near Paso Robles

Location:
Lake Nacimiento, Calif.
Price:
$1.399 million
Size:
30 acres, 2,595 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathooms

After he first gave it an unsuccessful go at $1.595 million, Alex Trebek now has his off-the-beaten-track getaway on Lake Nacimiento, outside the agriculture and viticulture oriented town of Paso Robles, Calif., up for sale at $1.399 million. Property records are unclear about when the five-time Daytime Emmy winning “Jeopardy” host acquired the remote, roughly 30-acre lakefront spread about 250 miles north of Los Angeles and a scenic if stomach churningly serpentine 30-mile drive outside of downtown Paso Robles.

Sited for maximum seclusion and panoramic lake views, the unpretentious, perfectly ordinary residence was built in 2000 at the end of a long, gated driveway that cuts a picturesque path through rolling hills carpeted with mature oak trees. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms in just under 2,600 square feet, the single-story house and property are being offered as a fully furnished “turnkey” opportunity, minus artwork and personal possessions. A deep wrap-around covered porch runs along the rear of the residence from which there are tree-framed views across the lake. Down at the shoreline there’s a covered dock and private launch ramp and, set on a high knoll a short distance from the house, there’s a 1,500 square foot shop and storage building with a full bathroom. All tools and equipment in the building, including a couple of ATVs and jet skis, are included in the sale.

Trebek has long owned and primarily resided in an almost 10,000 square foot mansion in the rustic, celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., that he picked up in 1991 for $2.15 million but has a long history of property ownership in the vineyard and winery packed northern reaches of San Luis Obispo County. As was noted in the Telegram Tribune, the local news outlet that first reported Trebek’s Lake Nacimiento listing, he was previously part of a consortium of investors who sold Creston Winery in 2001 and in the mid-1990s he shelled out $4.1 million for a 724-acre thoroughbred horse ranch in rural Creston, Calif., he sold in 2005 for about $10 million.

The game show mandarin, the only host of “Jeopardy” during its enormously successful 35-year run, was diagnosed earlier this year with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, the 78-year-old said in a videotaped message released last month he plans to power through and overcome so he can fulfill the remaining three years on his recently renewed deal with Sony TV.

The property is represented by Jim Irving at RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate.

