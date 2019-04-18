×
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Seek Sale of Elegant Beverly Hills Mansion

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$47.5 million
Size:
10,376 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Though they’ve occupied the stately spread for only about a New York minute, itchy-footed mansion hoppers Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have slapped a eye-grabbing $47.5 million price tag on the swanky Beverly Hills, Calif., estate they bought just over a year ago for a smidgen more than $33.9 million from “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and entertainment attorney Erik Hyman. Given the elegant 1930s English Tudor has traded hands twice in the last 12 years, the almost 10,400 square foot mansion is somewhat curiously being marketed by Kurt Rappaport at Westside Estate Agency as a “Once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the most spectacular homes in Beverly Hills.” There are, per listing details, a total of five bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms between the three-story main house and semi-detached guesthouse.

The mansion and grounds were extensively upgraded and pristinely maintained by Mutchnick and Hyman, but Levine and Prinsloo nevertheless spent a TMZ-reported $7 million on a lightening-fast, soup-to-nuts overhaul: The stately, vine-encrusted red brick exterior was painted a fresh if considerably more basic cotton ball white, the huge, eat-in family kitchen was replaced with an ultra-modern version and a second, catering kitchen was rendered entirely in stainless steel. A double-height foyer wrapped in painted paneling and baronial formal living and dining rooms, the former about 50-feet long with a TV-surmounted fireplace and the latter comfortably commodious enough to accommodate a dozen or more, are joined by a cozy library/office painted a gutsy jet-black and warmed by a copper-trimmed fireplace. A den/TV lounge sits conveniently between a sunny solarium that opens to the backyard and the family kitchen and a sumptuously appointed state-of-the-art screening room is nipped away on the lower level with an adjoining bar, while the approximately 2,000 square foot master suite occupies its own wing of the upper floor with an airy bedroom that spills out to a large terrace, a massive, compartmentalized bathroom and a series of custom-fitted closets and boutique worthy dressing rooms. Tucked privately behind the service wing and garage, there’s also a gym and a one-bedroom/one-bathroom guesthouse with private terrace that overlooks sun dappled gardens.

More Dirt

A double-gated driveway sweeps across the front of the house as it makes its way around the side of the mansion to a small motor court and garaging and the not quite one-acre grounds incorporate a vast flag stone paved terrace with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, a classic oval-shaped swimming pool and a park-like glade of rolling lawn along with a lighted tennis court with viewing pavilion.

Mutchnick and Hyman, who bought the supremely located estate in 2008 for close to $17 million from tennis legend Pete Sampras and beauty queen turned actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, have moved on to another equally grand mansion in another plum pocket of Beverly Hills they scooped up in late 2018 for close to $14.5 million and, so the entertainment industry property gossip scuttlebutt goes, are in the process of zhooshing up in high style.

As for “The Voice” coach and the Victoria Secret supermodel, they’ve been on a multi-million dollar real estate merry–go-round the last several years. In 2016 the Prinsloo-Levines took in $5.3 million on the sale of a loft condo in downtown Manhattan — curiously enough, it’s back up for sale at just under $5 million — and they officially hung a too-optimistic $17.5 million price tag on a stylishly rehabbed estate in a little-known gated enclave above Beverly Hills that after a several price chops finally sold in the spring of 2018 for $13.4 million to singer/songwriter John Mayer. And, in August of 2017 the unfairly comely, deep-pocketed couple plunked down $18 million for a plush Holmby Hills spread they never moved in to and lickety-split sold in early 2018 for the exact same price and later in the year, about six months after they bought the Beverly Hills mansion they’ve flipped back on the market, the couple shelled out nearly $32 million in a secretive off-market deal to acquire an epic, showbiz pedigreed Pacific Palisades compound sold by Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck and previously owned by Brian Grazer and, in the 1950s, Gregory Peck.

