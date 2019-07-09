Adam Horowitz Lands Home Buyer in Valley Village

Having upgraded earlier in the year to a substantially larger and considerably more expensive home, “Lost” writer-producer and “Once Upon a Time” creator Adam Horowitz has hoisted his former home in the relatively uncelebrated San Fernando Valley community of Valley Village, Calif., up for sale at not quite $2.2 million. Digital listings indicate the comfortably plush property, listed with Stephanie Vitacco at Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks, was lickety-split put into escrow just three days later. Handsome and unassuming on a leafy, almost rustic street without sidewalks, the just over 4,300-square-foot Colonial-ish five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom traditional was acquired by the three-time Emmy nominee, now co-showrunner for Apple TV’s “Amazing Stories” reboot, in late 2010 for close to $1.45 million.

Jammed up next to the two-car garage, a deep but otherwise unceremonious concrete porch gives way to an entrance vestibule punched up with eye-catching geometric-pattern wallpaper. Beyond that, a double-height stair hall is circled by a second-floor gallery. The home’s formal living and dining rooms feature bespoke traditional architectural detailing such as thick crown moldings. The high-end, marble-countered kitchen incorporates a charming, thick-cushioned built-in dining banquette and is open to a family room that does double duty as a screening room with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment. There’s an en suite bedroom/office with backyard access on the main floor and three more family bedrooms on the upper floor plus a master suite with fireplace, small balcony, two walk-in closets and a polished-marble bathroom. The fenced and reasonably private backyard offers a compact, sheltered patio with built-in grill and a simple, rectangular swimming pool with inset spa next to a flat, tree-shaded expanse of grass.

Behind gates on more than one-third of an acre, Horowitz’s bigger, newly constructed new home in Encino weighs in at a substantial and hardly humble but short of conspicuously huge 7,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, plus a not quite identical pair of poolside pavilions.