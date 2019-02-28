×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Get Over Asking for Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brody_Meester_HW2
Brody_Meester_HW3
Brody_Meester_HW4
Brody_Meester_HW5
View Gallery 11 Images
Location:
Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$775,000
Size:
1,426 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

After just a month on the market, former “O.C.” star Adam Brody and his former “Gossip Girl” star wife Leighton Meester and have sold a perfectly ordinary condominium in an undistinguished, early 1960s complex near the mouth of Laurel Canyon on the bustling border between Hollywood and West Hollywood, Calif., for $775,000, a notable $36,000 over the $739,000 asking price. Although Meester’s name appears on documents related to the condo only in recent years, it appears Brody, who currently starts in the streaming series “StartUp” and will portray Meester’s character’s ex-husband on the ensemble sitcom “Single Parents,” has had at least some ownership of the two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit since 2002 when it last transferred at $355,000.

Just half of a block from the legendary Laugh Factory and a convenient five-minute walk along Sunset Boulevard to the Chateau Marmont Hotel, the 1,426 square foot, top-floor condo has a spacious combined living and dining space with cherry wood floors and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass that slides open to a roomy, window-enclosed and awning-shielded porch. A three-seat snack bar separates the dining area from the kitchen that has average, renter quality appliances and asphalt-like grey speckled granite countertops on well-maintained original cabinets. Bedrooms are ample — the master includes a dressing area lined with mirrored closets and a pedestrian en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity — but unfortunately both suffer from an extremely up close view of the solid stucco wall of the unattractively colored apartment building next door.

More Dirt

Brody previously owned an early 1900s traditional in an historic Hollywood neighborhood purchased in 2006 from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and sold in early 2011 for $1.85 million to “Mamma Mia” star Amanda Seyfried while Meester maintained a gated, California ranch style residence in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino she bought in 2011 for almost $1.5 million and sold in 2014 for just over $2 million. Together, less than a year after their covert nuptials in early 2014, they shelled out $2.4 million for a secluded residence on a high ridge near Topanga in the mountains between Malibu and Woodland Hills.

listing photos: Keller Williams

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Dirt

  • Adam Brody Houe

    Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Get Over Asking for Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    After just a month on the market, former “O.C.” star Adam Brody and his former “Gossip Girl” star wife Leighton Meester and have sold a perfectly ordinary condominium in an undistinguished, early 1960s complex near the mouth of Laurel Canyon on the bustling border between Hollywood and West Hollywood, Calif., for $775,000, a notable $36,000 [...]

  • Russ Weiner Aims to Double His

    Energy Drink Creator Russ Weiner Aims to Double His Money in Hermosa Beach

    Billionaire Rockstar energy drink creator and high-end real estate heavy hitter Russ Weiner hopes to more than double his money on a beachfront contemporary in Hermosa Beach, Calif., he purchased in 2013 for $10 million and now has on the market for an eye-popping $21 million. Prominently positioned on almost 40 feet of beach-facing frontage [...]

  • Travis Barker of Blink 182 Puts

    Blink 182's Travis Barker Seeks Calabasas Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two years ago, rock star Travis Barker shelled out just over $2.8 million for a luxury residence in an affluent, guard-gated Calabasas, Calif., community that, after a partial, mostly cosmetic, refurbishment, has come available as a high-end rental at $27,500 per month. Occupying a corner property on more than one-third of an acre [...]

  • Karamo Brown Buys Woodland Hills House

    'Queer Eye's' Karamo Brown Picks Up Woodland Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown, whose showbiz break came in 2004 on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” and, at 38 years old, will soon publish a memoir, has put down some suburban real estate roots in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley with the not quite $1.25 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed residence in an [...]

  • Tom Sandoval House

    'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Settle Down in the San Fernando Valley

    West Hollywood bartenders turned veteran Bravolebrities Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have wisely saved their reality TV pennies and shelled out $2.075 million for a newly built, family sized modern farmhouse-style residence in the largely unheralded but increasingly expensive Valley Village area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. With five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,453 [...]

  • Shane Smith House

    Shane Smith Sells New York City Duplex Loft

    Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith, now the millennial-focused, multi-billion dollar media empire’s billionaire Executive Chairman after he resigned his longtime post as CEO last year, has sold his comfortably posh residence in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood for $5.35 million. The sale price, first revealed in the New York Post, represents a not insubstantial half [...]

  • Liam Payne House

    One Direction’s Liam Payne Re-Lists Secluded Calabasas Estate With $1 Million Discount

    Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has chopped the asking price of a sprawling compound tucked into the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., by an eye catching $1 million, bringing the price down from i$14 million to just a hair under $13 million. Previously involved with singer and former “X Factor” judge Cheryl [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad