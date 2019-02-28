Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Get Over Asking for Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

After just a month on the market, former “O.C.” star Adam Brody and his former “Gossip Girl” star wife Leighton Meester and have sold a perfectly ordinary condominium in an undistinguished, early 1960s complex near the mouth of Laurel Canyon on the bustling border between Hollywood and West Hollywood, Calif., for $775,000, a notable $36,000 over the $739,000 asking price. Although Meester’s name appears on documents related to the condo only in recent years, it appears Brody, who currently starts in the streaming series “StartUp” and will portray Meester’s character’s ex-husband on the ensemble sitcom “Single Parents,” has had at least some ownership of the two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit since 2002 when it last transferred at $355,000.

Just half of a block from the legendary Laugh Factory and a convenient five-minute walk along Sunset Boulevard to the Chateau Marmont Hotel, the 1,426 square foot, top-floor condo has a spacious combined living and dining space with cherry wood floors and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass that slides open to a roomy, window-enclosed and awning-shielded porch. A three-seat snack bar separates the dining area from the kitchen that has average, renter quality appliances and asphalt-like grey speckled granite countertops on well-maintained original cabinets. Bedrooms are ample — the master includes a dressing area lined with mirrored closets and a pedestrian en suite bathroom with a double-sink vanity — but unfortunately both suffer from an extremely up close view of the solid stucco wall of the unattractively colored apartment building next door.

Brody previously owned an early 1900s traditional in an historic Hollywood neighborhood purchased in 2006 from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and sold in early 2011 for $1.85 million to “Mamma Mia” star Amanda Seyfried while Meester maintained a gated, California ranch style residence in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino she bought in 2011 for almost $1.5 million and sold in 2014 for just over $2 million. Together, less than a year after their covert nuptials in early 2014, they shelled out $2.4 million for a secluded residence on a high ridge near Topanga in the mountains between Malibu and Woodland Hills.

listing photos: Keller Williams