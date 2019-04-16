Aaron Paul Puts Sunset Strip House Up for Sale, Lands in Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

Having upgraded to a spectacular, showbiz-pedigreed spread that he picked up from sitcom superstar Jim Parsons for $6.95 million in a famously celeb-packed pocket of L.A.’s affluent Los Feliz area, Aaron Paul has put his home just above the Sunset Strip up for grabs at almost $2.5 million. The three-time Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” star, the voice of several characters on Netflix’s sharp-edged animated black comedy “BoJack Horseman,” which he also executive produces, purchased the Sunset Strip property in 2012 for almost $1.4 million.

Built in the 1930s on a little-known cul-de-sac that’s a quick stroll to the Chateau Marmont, and possessed of a plethora of authentic architectural details such as hand-painted tiles and wood-beamed ceilings, the Spanish villa encompasses close to 2,400 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Additional living space with interior and exterior access, a wet bar and a bathroom, is suitable as guest quarters, a home office or a screening room. An outdoor living room is nipped up under the house, and a rooftop terrace offers a sliver of glittery city views. A meditation garden is serenely nestled into the hillside with built-in banquette seating and fire pit.

Paul will decamp the hustle and bustle of the Sunset Strip for a quiet, family-friendly pocket of Los Feliz where he and his young brood will take up residence in a celebrated Spanish Colonial designed and built in 1920 by illustrious architect Stiles O. Clements for a wealthy insurance executive. Carefully preserved and thoughtfully updated with modern-day creature comforts, the just over 4,000-square-foot residence is hidden behind gates on an extravagantly landscaped acre and a half with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Paul is the next in a long succession of Hollywood luminaries to occupy the high-maintenance property. Previous owners include Tim Curry, Noah Wylie, Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson and Robert Pattinson, who briefly shared the place with Kristen Stewart before he sold it to Parsons. Some of the surrounding homes are owned by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Megan Ellison and Kirstie Alley, whose opulent Italianate mansion has been for sale since late last year at nearly $12 million.

The Sunset Strip property is represented by Shayn Scott of Keller Williams Beverly Hills, who also repped Paul in the purchase of the Los Feliz estate, which was listed with David Gray of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.