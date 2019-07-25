×

Aaron Eckhart Gets a Tad Over Asking in Beverly Hills

By

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$3.125 million
Size:
3,106 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Aaron Eckhart got hit with the real estate lucky stick and, after a first escrow fell through, lickety-split sold his longtime home in the mountains above Beverly Hills, Calif. in less than three months for $3.125 million. The sale price is a small but notable bit above the $3.1 million asking price. The “Erin Brockovich” (2000) and “Dark Knight” (2008) star, who more recently appeared in “Sully” (2016) and has a co-starring role in the star-studded upcoming historical drama “Midway,” acquired the almost two-acre property in 2002 for $1.55 million. Property records show the following year Eckhart paid another $285,000 for some adjoining, mostly hillside land that brought the total size of his spread to almost two acres. Secluded up a winding lane that discreetly branches off the upper reaches of Coldwater Canyon and privately positioned well above the street on a flat, private promontory, the circa 1960 residence spans a bit more than 3,000 sq. ft. with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A brick accented blacktop driveway sweeps up to a two-car garage and motor court that stretches out in front of the low-slung residence, and the iron-gated entry courtyard is somewhat shaded by the craggy branches of a massive tree with a trunk that has partly grown horizontal to the ground. That’s right, horizontal. Regency-inspired double doors open to a skylight topped entrance gallery and a spacious, wall-to-wall carpeted combination living and dining room. There’s a massive skylight over a small, sunken portion of the living area that fills the room with natural light all day long and a long wall of floor-to-ceiling French doors along the back wall lead to the backyard. With up-to-date, commercial-style appliances, the eat-in kitchen’s most unusual feature are the glossy wood floors that spoke off in a radiating pattern around an octagonal island while listing descriptions describe the two guest bedrooms as “appropriately sized” and show the master suite includes a walk-in closet.

Little to no mention is made in digital marketing materials about the property’s outdoor spaces. However, publicly available aerial imagery indicates that just outside the living/dining room there is — or fairly recently was — a dilapidated looking swimming pool and a good-sized entertaining and viewing deck perched at the edge of a precipitous bluff with an over-the-rooftops canyon, mountain and city lights view.

The listed was held by Guy Hector and Ernie Carswell at Douglas Elliman; The buyer was represented by Federico Rolon at Compass.

