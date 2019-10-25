‘Stranger Things’ Creator Buys Simon Helberg’s Los Feliz Home

A 1920s Mediterranean-style house on a prime, celeb-stocked street in the Los Feliz hills recently sold off-market, though the deal wasn’t exactly unexpected. The sellers, “Big Bang Theory” star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn, purchased the property from Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2011, and lived on the premises until their recent, widely-publicized acquisition of an even larger and fancier Los Feliz home.

According to records, the most recent sale price slid in at just under $6.1 million. And as it turns out, the new owner is also a Tinseltown veteran — he’s Matt Duffer, one-half of the Duffer brothers, the up-and-coming Hollywood moguls best-known for creating “Stranger Things,” the breakout Netflix hit now in its fourth season.

Since Duffer’s new property was never officially listed for sale, it’s not publicly known what sort of alterations and renovations, if any, were performed during the Helbergs’ eight years of ownership. But during the time of Mueller’s reign, the walled and gated property offered an attached two-car garage, hardwood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, several fireplaces, and some vaguely tribal-influenced furniture. There are 5 bedrooms and 4 baths in nearly 4,300 square feet of living space, per records.

Spanning just a quarter-acre, the home’s lot isn’t especially huge, but there are terraced backyard gardens plus a plunge swimming pool surrounded by tree-shaded terraces and a stacked-stone fountain wall. Out front, a riotous collection of vibrantly beautiful bougainvillea plants visually overpowers the whitewashed from wall.

It’s not particularly surprising that Duffer would pick this particular location for his home purchase — last year, his twin brother Ross shelled out $5.4 million for another different 1920s home — that one also in Los Feliz, and just a lightly strenuous jog away from Mueller-Helberg property. Some of Matt Duffer’s new neighbors include comedians George Lopez and John Mulaney, Princess Tatiana von Furstenberg and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.