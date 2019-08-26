Sidney Kimmel Slashes Price on New York Condo

The palatial New York City apartment of nonagenarian billionaire apparel magnate and film financier Sidney Kimmel has been priced at a still eye-popping $29.5 million after it first came up for sale late in 2018, amid a deluge of publicity, with an aggressive asking price of $39.5 million. Even with the titanic $10 million price cut, the “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Moneyball” and “Greta” producer stands to exponentially multiply his money on the lavish spread, which property records indicate he and wife Caroline acquired in 2001 for close to $6.4 million.

One of just 11 house-sized condominiums that comprise the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton on Midtown Manhattan’s Central Park South, the full-floor unit measures in at more than 6,800 square feet with two bedrooms, one of them a staff suite tucked into the service wing behind the high-end galley kitchen, and a total of three full and three half bathrooms. Taxes and common charges add up to an astonishing $20,000 per month.

A baronial, 50-foot gallery leads an aristocratically appointed living room with fireplace and an equally commodious library wrapped in lustrous wood paneling. Both rooms open through French doors to a terrace, the largest of four that ring the apartment, from which there’s an unobstructed, toe-tingling view over Central Park. A roomy gym completes the service wing, while the master suite — at about 2,000 square feet — sprawls across a wing of its own with a park-view bedroom, a pair of five-star bathrooms and two extensive dressing suites, his with a small office and hers with a boudoir sitting room and solarium. The property is represented by Steven Cohen at Corcoran.

On the West Coast, the Kimmels bunk down in an ultra-modern Beverly Hills showpiece they picked up in 2017 for almost $25 million from leveraged-buyout billionaire Alec Gores. And, earlier this year, after it was initially listed with a profoundly unrealistic $81.5 million asking price, they sold their multi-parcel estate on Malibu’s Point Dume, previously the longtime home of Johnny Carson, for $40 million.