Norman Lear Takes Sale of Villa One Day at a Time

Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$39.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 14,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms 8 full and 4 half bathrooms

The longtime Los Angeles estate of pioneering television mandarin Norman Lear, which sprawls over more than eight hilltop acres in the tony Brentwood area (not near the Getty fire but within the evacuation zone), has returned to the market with a trio of new real estate agents, Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman and Andreas Elsenhans, also at Douglas Elliman — and a price tag pushing up on $40 million.

An astronomical amount by even a billionaire’s deep-pocketed standards, the asking price is nevertheless more than $15 million below the wildly rosy $55 million the property was saddled with when it first came for sale four years ago; the price had dropped to $39.95 million before it was taken off the market in the fall of 2017. Any way you look at it, that’s many times the roughly $6.5 million Lear and wife Lyn Davis Lear shelled out for the bulk of the multiparcel estate in 1995.

A discreet driveway passes through a stone-pillored wrought-iron gate and snakes through impeccably manicured grounds to a tree-shaded motor court that spreads out in front of the roughly 14,000-square-foot mansion. Perched on a high point with commanding, wrap-around ocean, city and mountain views, the laid-back and luxurious mansion contains seven bedrooms and eight full and four half bathrooms.

Formal living and dining rooms are complemented by a double-height library, an eat-in chef’s kitchen that spills into a paneled family room and, of course, a spacious, plushly appointed professional screening room. Shady loggias and vast terraces overlook a variety of high-maintenance formal gardens along with a keyhole-shaped swimming pool. Guests are comfortably accommodated at a distance in a couple of glorious guesthouses. The compound additionally includes extensive staff and security offices and covered parking for almost three dozen cars in a massive garage underneath the tennis court.

The Lears also maintain a two-bedroom condo on a high floor of the fearsomely posh, limestone-clad 15 Central Park West complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side they scooped up in 2008 for close to $10.2 million.

